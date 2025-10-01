Việt Nam urges stronger actions for complete elimination of nuclear weapons

NEW YORK — Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, in his capacity as President of the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), has urged the international community to take drastic actions to completely eliminate nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly’s recent high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Việt called on all countries to cooperate in strengthening global disarmament and non-proliferation institutions, and demonstrate the highest level of responsibility and political will to help reduce and ultimately eliminate this type of weapons of mass destruction.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's strong commitment to global efforts on disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, and ensuring the right of all countries to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

As a member of the NPT, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), Việt Nam consistently emphasises the necessity of adherence to international law and the UN Charter.

The ambassador also highlighted ASEAN’s efforts in implementing the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (SEANWFZ) and affirmed Việt Nam's strong support for initiatives addressing the humanitarian and environmental consequences of nuclear weapon testing and use.

In his opening message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the world is sleepwalking into a new nuclear arms race. He affirmed that disarmament is the foundation of peace and cannot wait for the “right” conditions. He called on states that possess nuclear weapons must return to dialogue, ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and honour their commitments under the NPT. — VNA/VNS