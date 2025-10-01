Government programme encourages private sector to invest in digital infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has signed a decision approving a programme to encourage private enterprises to participate in developing telecommunications and other infrastructure to support national digital transformation through 2030.

The programme targets high-potential digital infrastructure, including data centres, cloud computing, physical–digital infrastructure, digital utilities, and services such as high-quality broadband connectivity. It aims to leverage private sector strengths, mobilise all social resources, and deploy them effectively to accelerate the development of digital infrastructure.

By 2030, the programme aims for private enterprises to invest in and own at least four additional international undersea cable routes. It sets targets for average annual revenue growth of 12 to 15 per cent for terrestrial mobile telecommunications providers operating without radio frequencies, diversifying the market and supporting new service delivery. Firms providing fixed broadband services are expected to achieve annual growth of 10 to 12 per cent.

The private sector is also expected to invest in new, modern, large-scale data centres that meet international and green standards, with a combined designed capacity accounting for at least half of the national capacity serving the public.

The programme seeks to attract at least two global technology giants to invest in and operate big data and artificial intelligence data centres in Việt Nam, while establishing at least two leading domestic private enterprises in digital infrastructure construction and operation. These firms are intended to be on par with advanced countries, able to join global value chains and drive the domestic digital ecosystem.

To meet these objectives, the programme will issue detailed guidelines, organise shared use of inter-sectoral technical infrastructure at local levels, streamline administrative procedures, and implement full-process online public services for digital investment, business, and infrastructure construction. It also aims to establish a transparent legal framework to encourage investment and mobilise resources for broader participation by private enterprises.

Under the programme, 5G coverage will expand in industrial parks, high-tech zones, major urban centres, and other areas with digital economy potential, with nationwide rollout to follow, ensuring high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity. — VNA/VNS