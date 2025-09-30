State President calls for accelerated development in Phú Thọ Province

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường urged Phú Thọ authorities to work toward prosperous and civilised development during his attendance at the first congress of the provincial Party Organisation for the 2025–30 tenure, which opened on Tuesday.

The State leader requested the provincial Party Organisation to uphold solidarity and consensus in both awareness and action, while continuing to lead and direct the building of a clean and strong Party and political system in terms of politics, ideology, organisation, ethics, and personnel.

He called for building a truly streamlined and effective two-tier local administration system that is close to the people, while implementing accurate and timely information and communication work to foster broad social consensus and strengthen the great national unity.

The provincial Party Organisation was required to concentrate on key strategic breakthroughs - improving institutions; advancing science, technology, and digital transformation; developing private economic sector into a vital economic motivation; boosting and improving the effectiveness of foreign affairs and international integration; effectively attracting strategic investment; boosting exports, and developing high-quality service sectors; and promoting healthcare, education, and human resources training.

President Cường stressed the need to strengthen regional development linkages in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 11 on directions to intensify socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security in the northern midland and mountainous region by 2030, with a vision to 2045, towards balanced and harmonious development, ensuring social welfare and progress, preserving cultural identity, protecting the environment, and using natural resources efficiently.

He underscored the requirement to firmly uphold the principle that people are at the centre, the goal, and the driving force of all development strategies.

The President praised the Party Organisation, people of all ethnic groups and the armed forces of Phú Thọ for their unity and efforts in building on past achievements and lessons, overcoming challenges, and acting decisively and creatively to achieve significant and comprehensive results across most sectors, making an important contribution to the national construction, development, and defence.

Cường acknowledged and highly appreciated the province's proactive initiative in formulating specialised resolutions on developing education and training; strengthening public health protection, care, and medical development; and promoting culture, human development, and preserving the locality’s cultural identity.

The State leader requested the provincial Party Committee to promptly and decisively carry out the action programme implementing the first provincial Party congress’s resolution in a structured manner, with clear objectives, responsibilities, resources, timelines, and milestones.

Tasks for 2025 should be carried out immediately to ensure progress and quality, allowing citizens, officials, and Party members to see the breakthrough changes brought by the congress’s resolution, he noted.

He called for stronger efforts and higher determination, aiming to make Phú Thọ a regional hub for industry, trade, logistics, tourism, and education by 2030 and a centrally-run city by 2045.

In his opening remarks, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2020–25 term Đặng Xuân Phong, highlighted the significance of the congress, calling it a milestone that ushers in a new phase of development for the locality following its merger.

The congress reviewed the implementation of the resolution in the last five years; set goals, tasks, and solutions for the next five years, and discussed draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress.

At the provincial Party congress, the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission announced the Politburo’s decisions appointing members of the provincial Party Committee, its Standing Committee, the Secretary, Deputy Secretaries of the provincial Party Committee in the 2025-2030 tenure.

Trương Quốc Huy, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ninh Bình Province, was appointed to the Secretary of the Party Committee of Phú Thọ Province for the 2025-2030 tenure. — VNA/VNS