12th Party Congress of Việt Nam People’s Army kicks off

HÀ NỘI — The 12th Party Congress of the Việt Nam People’s Army, the 2025–2030 tenure, opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended and delivered remarks at the event.

The congress also saw the presence of former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, who is also former Secretary of the Central Military Commission; Politburo member and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, member of the commission’s Standing Board; former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, former member of the commission’s Standing Board; Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; and former Politburo member and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng.

It gathers 448 official delegates from the 56 Party organisations subordinate to the Central Military Commission, representing more than 270,000 Party members across the army.

Delivering the opening remarks, General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, noted that the congress will review the five-year implementation of the resolution of the 11th Party Congress of the army (the 2020–2025 term); identify orientations, targets, tasks, and measures for leading the performance of military, defence, and Party building duties in the army for the next five years; give opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress; and elect delegates of the army’s Party organisation to the national congress.

Over the past five years, he went on, amid intertwined opportunities, advantages, difficulties, and challenges in the country and the fast-changing global context, under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects, and the State’s concentrated and unified governance, with its innovation and creativity, the army’s Party organisation has seriously grasped and carried out the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines, along with the State’s policies and laws.

The Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, as well as Party committees and commanders at all levels, have managed to surmount difficulties and challenges to promote the performance of duties and fulfill the targets set in the resolution of the 11th Party Congress of the army, setting many historic milestones.

Besides, the Central Military Commission, Party committees, and Party organisations across the army has always seriously complied with the Party’s principles, especially the one of democratic centralism, helping enhance the leadership capacity and combatant strength and firmly maintain the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects of the army.

Giang said the army has proved itself as the truly core force in building the strong all-people national defence connected with the people-based security posture, particularly in strategic and key areas, thereby firmly safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and helping sustain political stability and a peaceful environment for national development.

Officers and soldiers across the army always stay united and politically steadfast, forming an absolutely loyal and trustworthy political and combatant force of the Party, State, and people, excellently fulfilling military and defence tasks, and solidly protecting the Fatherland’s territorial integrity in the new context, according to the minister.

He described the 12th Party Congress as a particularly important political event showing the mettle and maturity of the Việt Nam People’s Army after over 80 years of construction, fighting, winning, and development under the Party’s leadership.

The decisions made at the congress will provide a basis for continuing to improve the leadership and combatant capabilities of the army’s Party organisation, leverage the combined strength, build a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army of the people, reinforce the defence capacity, and build and firmly defend the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

The event’s outcomes will also substantially contribute to the success of the coming 14th National Party Congress, the official added. — VNA/VNS