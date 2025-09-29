Việt Nam, Germany agree to deepen strategic partnership, expand cooperation in key sectors

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged the Federal Republic of Germany to soon ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement and to continue working closely with Việt Nam to effectively implement the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement, creating more favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to expand investment and trade cooperation.

He made the remarks while holding phone talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss measures to further advance the Việt Nam–Germany Strategic Partnership in a more substantive, effective and comprehensive manner. The conversation took place on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1975-2025).

During the call, PM Chính praised Germany’s important role and position within the European Union and in global affairs, emphasising that Việt Nam attaches great importance to consolidating and strengthening the Strategic Partnership with Germany across all fields. He suggested that science, technology and innovation should become a new pillar of bilateral cooperation.

Chancellor Merz expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s growing potential and rising profile in the region and the world. He commended Việt Nam’s significant achievements in recent years across multiple sectors and welcomed its adoption of key resolutions to promote socio-economic development, science, technology and innovation.

He reaffirmed that Germany values its Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam and wishes to further expand cooperation in strategic areas, such as the green economy, energy transition, circular economy, supporting industries and logistics services.

The German chancellor also conveyed his sympathy over the impact of recent storms and flooding in Việt Nam.

In a spirit of sincerity, openness and trust, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive progress of bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, science and technology, energy transition, education and labour cooperation.

Both sides agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a higher level in the near future, step up high-level exchanges and delegation visits, fully utilise existing cooperation mechanisms and establish joint working groups in economic, political and labour fields.

The two leaders also promised to boost cooperation in trade, investment, green finance, renewable energy, digital transformation, sustainable development, supporting industries, digital economy, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and transportation.

They further agreed to continue close coordination within the ASEAN–EU framework and at regional and international forums. The two sides reaffirmed their shared position of settling disputes by peaceful means and in accordance with international law, stressing the importance of global cooperation and regional integration for peace, stability and sustainable development.

PM Chính also called on Germany to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Germany to stabilise their lives, integrate into local society and contribute to both Germany’s development and the bilateral friendship. He proposed expanding vocational training programmes and recruiting skilled workers from Việt Nam to help meet Germany's labour market needs.

Each leader extended an invitation to the other to pay official visits at a mutually convenient time to further discuss ways to enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation. — VNS