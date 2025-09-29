The 10th NA session to pass 50 laws and carry out personnel work: NA Chairman

HÀ NỘI — NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced at the NA Standing Committee (NASC)’s 49th meeting yesterday in Hà Nội that lawmakers are set to pass 50 draft laws and resolutions, and address key personnel changes during the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

September and October mark the busy run-up to the NA’s year-end session, but this 10th session holds particular weight as the concluding meeting of the current assembly.

Chairman Mẫn highlighted a strong legislative focus on socio-economic governance, especially adjustments needed for the two-tier local administration system.

“The two-tier local administration, after three months of operation, still faces many shortcomings that require adjustments to laws, decrees and circulars to guide future governance,” he said.

During the 49th meeting, the NASC reviewed 13 draft laws in preparation for adoption at the 10th session, urging relevant agencies to incorporate all agreed comments promptly and finalise high-quality reports for deputies’ consideration.

The Chairman emphasised that the upcoming 10th session is of great significance, not only to consider the usual year-end agenda but also to review the work of the entire tenure while passing many important resolutions providing direction for the coming period.

According to him, the NA is expected to pass nearly 50 draft laws and resolutions, including many key resolutions institutionalising Party policies on education, health care and international integration that will represent the heaviest legislative workload of the term, far exceeding that of the 9th session.

The NA will also review five-year reports on the implementation of national target programmes and plans, approve investment policies for major programmes as well as conduct personnel work, supervision and citizen-related matters.

To prepare for the 10th session, at its 50th meeting in October, the NASC is scheduled to comment on an additional 16 draft laws and three draft resolutions.

There is also reserved time to consider 10 draft laws and two resolutions that the Government has proposed to add to the session’s agenda. However, so far, the NA has received documents for only five of the 19 draft laws and resolutions.

Mẫn requested the Government and relevant agencies to strictly follow the schedule, work closely together and proactively submit documents early—even in draft form—so that the NA bodies can begin their review from the outset.

He also stressed the need to complete and submit official documents promptly to Standing Committee members.

The Chairman underlined that preparation time for the 10th session is very limited, and the 50th NASC meeting in October will take place very close to the session’s opening.

Hence, agencies must focus maximum effort in this final stretch, ensuring that dossiers and documents are complete, rigorous and thoroughly appraised.

“Time is tight, but procedures must still be guaranteed, with quality placed above all,” the Chairman said. — VNS