Hải Phòng asked to contribute more to realisation of centenary goals

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the northern port city of Hải Phòng to make greater contributions to join the whole nation’s efforts in realising the two strategic centenary goals and ushering in a new era of prosperous development.

The Government leader, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, made the request at the first Party Congress of Hải Phòng, the 2025–30 tenure, on Saturday.

The congress saw the participation of 445 official delegates representing more than 243,000 members of 118 Party organisations subordinate to the municipal Party Committee.

Commending the municipal Party Committee for successfully organising all-level Party congresses, PM Chính spoke highly of the efforts, creativity, innovation, and outstanding results in all spheres by the Party organisation, armed forces, and citizens of Hải Phòng over the past tenure, which he said have considerably helped with Việt Nam's common attainments.

Pointing out two major concerns, he said the leadership and combatant capabilities of some grassroots Party organisations and Party members have yet to meet the requirements for breakthrough while the governance capacity of some local administrations remains limited.

Besides, he noted, breakthrough mechanisms, policies, and measures are needed fully capitalise on the city’s distinctive potential, opportunities, and competitive edges, transforming potential into durable resources for fast and sustainable development and improvement of people’s material and spiritual well-being.

As there will be more difficulties and challenges than opportunities and advantages, Hải Phòng should have a good grasp of the situation and make timely, flexible, and effective response to stay strategically proactive in every circumstance, the PM continued.

He asked the city to continue strongly reforming mindset and elevating awareness, show greater determination, make stronger efforts, and take more decisive actions, thereby sustaining its role as a locomotive, a development driver, and a big economic hub of the northern region and the whole country.

Emphasising three core issues for future development, PM Chính requested Hải Phòng to thoroughly grasp and seriously follow the five working principles of the Party, particularly democratic centralism – the most important to every activity of the Party.

In terms of socio-economic development, it needs to comprehensively and productively carry out the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first municipal Party Congress, along with the Politburo’s policies in order to make development breakthroughs in key areas.

Particularly, he asked Hải Phòng to clarify the intrinsicality of the socialism linked with socialist people model for successful implementation in the city in the new era; secure fast, green, sustainable, and people-centred development driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; continuously improve people’s material and spiritual lives; firmly safeguard security and safety; and strongly develop cultural industries.

With regard to defence, security and external relations, Hải Phòng was asked to proactively build the people-based national defence and security postures to guarantee political stability for fast, green, and sustainable development and protect social order and safety; adopt flexible and effective strategic defence to safeguard national independence and sovereignty; and actively, extensively, and effectively integrate into the world.

PM Chính expressed his hope that by upholding its traditions and building on the obtained achievements, the Party organisation, administration, armed forces, and citizens of Hai Phong will stay united and exert utmost efforts to secure faster and more sustainable development and soon become a socialist city, helping realise the two strategic centenary goals of Việt Nam – becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.

Participants in the congress shared the view that during the 2020–25 tenure, the Party organisation of Hải Phòng has managed to gain all-round accomplishments. In particular, the pre-merger Hải Phòng obtained or surpassed 13 of the 20 targets set in the resolution of the Party congress for the previous tenure. Meanwhile, the pre-merger Hải Dương Province achieved and surpassed 16 of the 19 targets.

Notable, Hải Phòng has actively drafted a plan for building a socialism linked with socialist people model in the city for 2025–30 and beyond as directed by the Party General Secretary.

Before the administrative unit merger, Hai Phong recorded an average GRDP growth rate of 11.39 per cent, 1.8-fold higher than the national average, and sustained double-digit expansion for 10 straight years. Hải Dương posted growth of 9.8 per cent, higher than the set target.

Strides have also been seen across socio-economic infrastructure development, FDI attraction, social and cultural aspects, and defence – security affairs.

For 2030, Hải Phòng aims to have modern industry and become a modern, civilised, eco-friendly, and livable city comparable to others in Southeast Asia. It will take the lead in industrialisation, modernisation, digital transformation, green transition, and innovation. In addition, it looks to establish itself as a leading hub for marine economy, high-quality tourism, services, logistics, and clean energy in Việt Nam, as well as an international centre for training, research, application, and development of maritime science and technology, according to the congress.

At the event, the Politburo’s decisions to appoint the municipal Party Committee, its Standing Board, Secretary, and Deputy Secretaries for the 2025–30 tenure were announced.

Accordingly, the Party Committee of Hải Phòng consists of 78 members and its Standing Board 20 members. Lê Tiến Châu was appointed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee while Đỗ Mạnh Hiến, Lê Văn Hiệu, Lê Ngọc Châu, and Phạm Văn Lập. serve as Deputy Secretaries.

Besides, the Politburo also assigned 44 official delegates and three alternate ones who will represent Hải Phòng at the coming 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS