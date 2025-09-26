International drug trafficking ring discovered

NGHỆ AN — An international drug trafficking ring has been dismantled, the Nghệ An Police Department announced on Friday.

Police arrested two suspects and seized 21kg of ketamine along with related evidence during the drug bust after a lengthy investigation.

According to police, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Division had been following the case since last month, when they detected members of the trafficking ring transporting illegal drugs from Europe to Việt Nam via air routes.

Hồ Quang Anh, 22, from Quỳnh Sơn Commune and Lô Thị Ánh Tuyết, 18, from Sơn Lâm Commune were both arrested on suspicion of trafficking illegal narcotics.

To evade law enforcement, the drugs were allegedly hidden inside packages of milk and confectionery, then brought to Nghệ An Province for sorting, repackaging and distribution within the country.

The Vietnamese residents allegedly carried out transportation of the illicit narcotics under instructions from masterminds abroad communicating through social networks, police said.

On September 12, police arrested Quang Anh at Trường Vinh Ward Park while he was allegedly receiving a foam box containing 4kg of ketamine. At the same time, Ánh Tuyết was apprehended at a guesthouse in Vinh Hưng Ward.

Further search recovered an additional 34 milk cartons hiding 17kg of ketamine at Tuyết’s sister’s house, bringing the total seized drugs to 21kg, authorities said.

Both suspects confessed to their crimes, admitting they were directly controlled by ringleaders overseas.

The investigation is ongoing to capture other related suspects. — VNS