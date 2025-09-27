Cần Thơ poised to lead Mekong Delta as growth engine: NA Chairman

CẦN THƠ – Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has expressed confidence in Cần Thơ’s role as the central hub and economic powerhouse of the Mekong Delta, befitting its status as a centrally-run city.

Addressing the first municipal Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure on September 27, the NA Chairman praised Cần Thơ City, now encompassing the former provinces of Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng, for its strides over the past term.

The local economy reached VNĐ312.6 trillion (nearly US$12 billion), driven by an average annual growth rate of 7.41 per cent. Per-capita gross regional domestic product stood at VNĐ96.9 million while State budget revenues surpassed VNĐ105 trillion. Not stopping there, Cần Thơ smashed its new-style rural area development goals, slashing the household poverty rate to 0.74 per cent.

"A clean and strong Party and political system are critical for Cần Thơ’s continued progress," he stressed, urging substantive solidarity, due attention to personnel affairs, and a full-throttle fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, and shortcomings from the previous term as well.

The top legislator asked for the smooth and uniform operation of the two-tier local government model to meet the demand of a new development stage.

He also pressed for bold measures to effectively realise the seven major resolutions issued by the Politburo over the past nine months, requesting the city to propose updates to support the review of the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 59 that outlines the city’s development through 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the NA’s Resolution 45 on piloting tailored mechanisms for the city’s growth.

A particular focus, he said, should be on accelerating science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, drawing inspiration from global urban models.

Cần Thơ, he added, must shine as a regional hub for scientific research, with widespread adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence across the political system and the public.

Economic development remains a priority, with the top legislator calling for stronger regional connectivity, environmental protection, and climate change response. He highlighted the city’s strategic assets – international airport, seaports, waterways, and expressways – as key to unlocking new growth opportunities and establishing Cần Thơ as a logistics hub and a go-to centre for hi-tech agriculture, seafood processing, trade, finance, education, health care, and technology for both the region and the nation.

Tourism, branded as “Cần Thơ – the riverside city”, should leverage the unique river culture to attract foreign visitors, he said, insisting on balanced urban and rural development through proper planning to keep things tight and supportive.

On the bigger picture, Mẫn said economic gains must go hand-in-hand with enhanced national defence – security, and external relations to keep the city politically stable and socially safe.

At the congress, Nguyễn Thành Tâm, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the Politburo’s decisions on the appointment of the municipal Party Committee, its Standing Board, and the Secretary and Vice Secretaries for the 2025–2030 term.

Accordingly, Lê Quang Tùng, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the NA Party Committee's Standing Board, member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office, was named as Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, stepping down from his previous roles in the NA Party Committee and Office for the 15th tenure.

The municipal Party Committee consists of 77 members, backed by an 18-member Standing Board. VNA/VNS