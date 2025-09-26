Politburo, Secretariat impose disciplinary measures on Thanh Hoá leaders

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo and Secretariat on Friday announced disciplinary action against the Standing Board of the Thanh Hoá Provincial Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term and several senior officials after uncovering serious violations of the Party's regulations and the State's laws.

According to the decision, the Standing Board of the Thanh Hoá Provincial Party Committee weakened leadership and oversight, allowing multiple Party organisations and key officials to commit violations in land and mineral management, task performance and anti-corruption efforts. These breaches caused serious consequences, risked major state budget losses and eroded public trust.

Comrade Đỗ Trọng Hưng, Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Thanh Hoá Provincial Party Committee, and Comrade Đỗ Minh Tuấn, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, were found to have committed very serious violations that sparked public outrage and damaged the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities.

Seven other officials, including senior leaders in Thanh Hoá, Bạc Liêu (now part of Cà Mau) and Phú Yên provinces, were also found to have degraded political ideology, ethics and lifestyle, and violated regulations on prohibited conduct for Party members.

The Politburo issued a warning to the Standing Board of the Thanh Hoá Provincial Party Committee (2020–2025 term until September 2024) and proposed that the Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against Đỗ Trọng Hưng.

The Secretariat decided to expel Nguyễn Văn Thi, Lê Anh Xuân, Trần Anh Chung, Trần Văn Thức, Phạm Quốc Nam, Bùi Quốc Nam, and Phạm Tấn Hoàng from the Party, and to remove Đỗ Minh Tuấn from all Party positions.

Relevant authorities were also requested to promptly impose corresponding administrative disciplinary measures in line with the Party’s decisions. — VNS