Việt Nam, Russia agree to boost parliamentary and economic cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Talks in Hà Nội between Việt Nam’s National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin gave fresh momentum to 75 years of Việt Nam–Russia relations.

Chairman Mẫn welcomed Volodin back to Việt Nam and recalled his positive impressions from his official visit to Russia in September 2024. He said the Russian leader’s visit was an important diplomatic activity, consolidating close and reliable ties between the two countries in a milestone anniversary year.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s consistent policy of valuing its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Mẫn highlighted recent positive developments across all areas of cooperation. He proposed deeper collaboration between the State Duma and the Vietnamese NA, including sharing experience in building a 'smart parliament,' improving legal frameworks and supporting agencies in removing barriers to trade, investment, energy, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Volodin thanked Mẫn, Vietnamese leaders and people for their warm reception, congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements and expressed confidence in the country’s continued success under the leadership of the Communist Party. He said the State Duma strongly supported strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam and would be ready to expand mechanisms and explore new areas of partnership.

Both leaders underlined the importance of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in overseeing and supporting the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly those set out in the Joint Declaration on the Việt Nam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership adopted during President Vladimir Putin’s State visit to Hà Nội and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Moscow.

They agreed to further promote cooperation in trade and investment, including effective implementation of the Việt Nam–Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement. They welcomed progress in energy and oil and gas cooperation and discussed prospects for cooperation on nuclear power projects in Việt Nam. Chairman Trần thanked the State Duma for promptly ratifying agreements on oil and gas exploration and exploitation signed during General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Russia.

The two sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in education and culture, including training in fields where Russia has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, as well as promoting the teaching of Vietnamese in Russia and Russian in Việt Nam.

On the parliamentary channel, they committed to expanding exchanges between committees and friendship groups, enhancing information sharing and legislative experience and providing legal support to facilitate bilateral cooperation in all fields. Chairman Trần also proposed creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Russia and the Russian community in Việt Nam to live, study and conduct business.

4th Inter-Parliamentary Committee session

Later the same day, the two countries’ top legislators co-chaired the 4th meeting of the Việt Nam–Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

Opening the session, the two leaders emphasised that the meeting took place as Việt Nam and Russia celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with many significant activities. They agreed that the inter-parliamentary mechanism had proven effective in perfecting the legal framework and promoting cooperation in key areas, reflecting the determination of both legislatures to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The meeting reviewed cooperation outcomes since the 3rd session in Moscow in September 2024 and discussed five main topics: legislative support for economic and trade relations; improving the business and investment environment; legislation and oversight to promote energy cooperation; the role of legislatures in upholding multilateralism, the United Nations Charter and international law; and strengthening humanitarian cooperation including education, culture and tourism.

The session took place in a spirit of trust and constructive dialogue. Lawmakers from both sides shared experiences in institution-building and proposed solutions to expand bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, both sides adopted a Joint Communiqué outlining future inter-parliamentary cooperation directions in line with the bilateral relationship and the new international context. The 5th session of the Committee will be held in Russia in 2026. — VNS