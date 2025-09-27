PM urges stronger science-tech application to boost defence industry

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working session on the defence industry with the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang, Acting Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung, and Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn, among other officials.

After hearing reports from the Ministry of National Defence and the General Department of Defence Industry, PM Chính praised their achievements in the first nine months of this year.

He urged stronger research and application of science and technology to advance the defence industry, contributing to nation-building and safeguarding. — VNA/VNS