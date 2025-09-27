Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM urges stronger science-tech application to boost defence industry

September 27, 2025 - 20:23
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged stronger research and application of science and technology to advance the defence industry, contributing to nation-building and safeguarding.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (front row, sixth from left) poses for a group photo with representatives of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working session on the defence industry with the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang, Acting Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung, and Deputy PM Bùi Thanh Sơn, among other officials.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urges stronger research and application of science and technology to advance the defence industry. VNA/VNS Photo

After hearing reports from the Ministry of National Defence and the General Department of Defence Industry, PM Chính praised their achievements in the first nine months of this year.

He urged stronger research and application of science and technology to advance the defence industry, contributing to nation-building and safeguarding. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Standing Committee stresses IT use in consultation, nomination of deputies

Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Chairwoman of the Committee for Deputy Affairs, stated that the resolution plays an important role in concretising the provisions of the Law on the Election of National Assembly Deputies and People’s Council Deputies (amended in 2025), ensuring a unified and consistent election process, while addressing legal gaps as well as shortcomings from previous terms.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom