Home Politics & Law

Top legislator attends inauguration of memorial site of late Chairman of NA Standing Committee

September 28, 2025 - 17:11
Bùi Bằng Đoàn, Initially a minister in the royal court, answered the call of the August Revolution, taking on roles as Head of the Government’s Special Inspectorate and a deputy in the first parliament
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and delegates at the ceremony to inaugurate the memorial site dedicated to the late Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee Bùi Bằng Đoàn on September 28. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday attended the inauguration of a memorial site dedicated to the late Chairman of the NA Standing Committee Bùi Bằng Đoàn in Hà Nội's Ứng Thiên Commune, on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary (September 19).

The event was also one of the practical activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the first general election to elect the NA on January 6, 1946.

In his speech, NA Chairman Mẫn said that Đoàn, together with the first legislature and President Hồ Chí Minh, drafted the 1946 Constitution, a model document of democracy and human rights.

He called on Hà Nội's authorities and the communal People’s Committee to ensure the memorial site’s proper management, operation, maintenance and protection to maintain its solemnity and endurance.

Bùi Bằng Đoàn (1889–1955) was a great personality and a patriotic intellectual in Việt Nam's history, embodying the transformation of Vietnamese scholars in the face of national destiny. Initially a minister in the royal court, Đoàn answered the call of the August Revolution, taking on roles as Head of the Government’s Special Inspectorate and a deputy in the first NA, which laid the groundwork for the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. As Chairman of the NA Standing Committee, he collaborated closely with President Hồ Chí Minh and the Government to shape the country’s first Constitution and legal system.

What endures most vividly in Đoàn's legacy is his unwavering sense of justice, respect for the rule of law, and absolute integrity. He consistently upheld the spirit of great national unity, rallied people during the resistance war, and stood by the Government in what was then an all-people, all-out struggle. At pivotal moments, he personally visited people and soldiers, penning letters that stirred their resolve, fueling a collective dream of independence, freedom, and national reunification. — VNA/VNS

