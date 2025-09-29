Politics & Law
Việt Nam plans bold diplomatic push on global stage

September 29, 2025 - 07:43
The plan sets out six main tasks and solutions including streamlining working processes and improving the quality of the diplomatic officials engaged in external affairs at both central and local levels.
The diplomatic sector must study and develop a unified image identity and motto, and apply it across all workplaces. Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is dialling up its diplomatic ambitions, aiming to expand its overseas presence to about 115 missions by 2030, with a long-term vision of around 150 missions worldwide by 2045.

The move is part of a sweeping government resolution to modernise and professionalise the country’s diplomatic sector in line with its rising global stature.

The plan prioritises building a capable and competitive foreign service by improving remuneration policies for staff at overseas missions, bringing them in line with ASEAN standards and those of similarly developed countries.

Designed to meet the demands of international integration and promote external relations as a central task, the strategy envisions diplomacy as a pioneering force in carrying out the Party’s and State’s foreign policy during a new era of national growth.

It outlines six key tasks and solutions, including streamlining work processes, upgrading the quality of diplomatic personnel at both central and local levels and establishing mechanisms to develop a strong pool of experts in priority areas of foreign affairs.

According to the resolution, the diplomatic sector must also create a unified image identity and motto to be used consistently across all missions and offices.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with stepping up digital communication to raise public awareness of Vietnamese diplomacy’s history, traditions and activities.

Legal frameworks and operational mechanisms governing treaty-making and the implementation of international agreements will also be improved, while administrative reforms will focus on simplifying procedures, driving digital transformation and enhancing flexibility and responsiveness across the sector. — VNS

