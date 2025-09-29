Party chief calls for clean, service-oriented government amid corruption crackdown

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Monday that the fight against corruption, waste and abuse of power must be carried out with greater determination and consistency, and closely linked to building a clean and service-oriented government at all levels.

Lâm made the remark as he chaired a meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Preventing and Combatting Corruption, Waste and Negative Phenomena.

The session reviewed progress since July and set out key tasks to be completed before the 14th National Party Congress in 2026.

Expanding the crackdown

Since the committee’s last meeting in July, law enforcement agencies nationwide have opened 443 cases involving nearly 1,500 defendants and brought more than 500 cases to trial.

Cases under the direct supervision of the committee included four new prosecutions, five indictments and three trials. Two major trials of particular public interest have already been concluded.

Authorities also reported progress against organised crime groups producing counterfeit or substandard goods, especially food, dietary supplements and medicines, and exposed collusion between these groups and corrupt officials.

General Secretary Tô Lâm said such crackdowns were essential to protect both the credibility of State institutions and public trust.

The Party’s inspection bodies reported that since July, 13 Party organisations and 190 members had faced disciplinary measures. Eight senior officials under the direct authority of the Politburo and Secretariat were also sanctioned, bringing the total number of high-ranking cadres disciplined so far this year to 19.

The Government has reviewed nearly 3,000 delayed or ineffective projects that risked losses and waste. These have been divided into seven categories with specific solutions.

Eleven difficult projects were placed under direct orders from the Committee, with roadmaps prepared for six.

More than 10,000 surplus State properties have also been identified after the reorganisation of administrative units. Lâm urged that they be dealt with quickly to prevent deterioration, encroachment or further losses.

The Government Inspectorate has also targeted 563 troubled projects for inspection and follow-up.

Targets for 2025

The committee set a goal of completing investigations, prosecutions and trials of 22 major corruption cases and verifying six others by the end of 2025.

These include cases involving the Thuận An Group, the costly branch campuses of Bạch Mai and Việt Đức Hospitals, the new headquarters of the Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM), food safety violations and wrongdoings at the Central Institute of Forensic Psychiatry.

Special attention will be given to cases in which corrupt officials colluded with businesses for illicit profit.

A nationwide review of licensing and mineral exploitation will also be carried out to tighten oversight of natural resources.

Alongside investigations and trials, the committee also underlined the importance of prevention.

The Central Inspection Commission has shifted its focus toward earlier oversight and long-range prevention, while ministries, provinces and cities are expanding the use of digital tools to improve transparency and reduce opportunities for misconduct.

The committee stressed that the anti-corruption campaign must be linked to building a two-tier local government that is honest and responsive, especially at the grassroots level.

Public feedback on corruption, waste and abuse of power should be actively gathered and addressed, and violations must be punished openly and strictly.

The committee also called for close supervision of 'hotspot' sectors that attract public concern, including land management, natural resources, energy, public finance, food safety and large-scale construction projects.

At the close of the meeting, the committee agreed to place a new case under its direct supervision: allegations of abuse of position and power at the Central Highlands General Hospital. — VNS