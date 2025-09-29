Russian parliament ready to support Governments to bolster all-round ties: Volodin

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, who affirmed the Russian parliament’s readiness to support the two Governments to bolster ties in all aspects.

Welcoming his Russian guest and delegation, PM Chính highlighted the significance of their official visit to the reinforcement of ties between the two legislatures as well as the Việt Nam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He considered this as an occasion for both sides to push ahead with substantively implementing the agreements reached between the countries’ high-ranking leaders, especially after the vibrant meetings and mutual visits in 2025.

He congratulated Russia on its recent achievements despite challenges, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people attach utmost importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and wish to intensify bilateral relations in all spheres.

The host proposed the Russian State Duma support and provide favourable legal conditions for tackling hindrances and promoting all-round cooperation; facilitating economic, trade and investment links to soon raise bilateral trade to US$15 billion; capitalising on the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a member; and encouraging businesses to invest in each other’s markets.

For his part, Chairman Volodin emphasised that despite the fast-changing world context, Việt Nam is forever a faithful friend of Russia, which in turn always views the former as a leading partner in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

He also thanked Việt Nam for building a monument to Soviet Union military experts assisting the country at the Việt Nam Military History Museum.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, he noted that regardless of political orientation, all political parties in the Russian Federal Assembly, both in the State Duma and the Federation Council, advocate the further consolidation of relations with Việt Nam.

The Russian parliament is always ready to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to carry out the high-level agreements, and support the two Governments to bolster ties in all aspects, especially economy, trade and investment to soon raise bilateral trade to $15 billion as targeted by their leaders, he stated.

The Russian Federal Assembly will maintain close coordination with the Vietnamese National Assembly to build and perfect the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, thereby helping to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Chairman went on.

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen collaboration in humanistic affairs, education – training, defence – security, and transport infrastructure development in Việt Nam. They also concurred in accelerating the negotiation of a bilateral agreement on visa exemption to facilitate locality-to-locality, tourism, and labour connections.

On this occasion, PM Chính extended his regards to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. — VNA/VNS