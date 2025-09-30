Germany, Việt Nam strengthen co-operation across many fields

HCM CITY — Germany will continue to work closely with Việt Nam and HCM City in areas such as education, sustainable development and people-to-people interactions.

The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a meeting on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Việt Nam (September 23, 1975 – 2025) and the 35th German Reunification Day (October 3, 1990 – 2025).

Hồ Xuân Lâm, deputy chairman and general secretary of HUFO, said that the relationship between Việt Nam and Germany has constantly grown over the past 50 years, with deeper, more effective and more comprehensive co-operations across many fields.

Germany is Việt Nam’s second largest trade partner in Europe, and one of Việt Nam’s biggest ODA donors.

HCM City has seen many important developments in the development of the Việt Nam–Germany bilateral relationship, including the German International School, the Việt Nam–Germany University (VGU), and the Deutsches Haus HCM City building complex.

They showcase the tight partnership between the two countries in education, research and development, he said.

HCM City is working with German partners on green energy, smart city development, healthcare, finance and dealing with climate change.

“The growing presence of German businesses in the city in sustainable investment sectors demonstrates the sense of social responsibility and long-term vision of German investors towards Việt Nam.”

The Việt Nam–German Friendship Association in HCM City has also been taking part in and organising cultural exchange and people-to-people activities, including a career orientation event, an upcoming tree planting event to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations, and an upcoming German festival in the city.

HUFO said that it will continue its advisory role and act as a bridge between the two peoples.

Andrea Suhl, German Consul General in HCM City, said that over the past 50 years, the Germany–Việt Nam bilateral relationship has continuously developed in all fields thanks to the active efforts of both countries.

She commended Việt Nam’s high growth potential and said that Germany, which is strong in education, economic development and clean energy, will work closely with Việt Nam, and especially HCM City.

German businesses are willing to work with Vietnamese partners in technology transfers and training high quality workforce.

She also said that HCM City plays a big role in developing the bilateral relationship, having carried out many co-operation projects between Việt Nam and Germany.

She will work closely with HUFO to implement people-to-people diplomatic activities, and enhance the friendship between Vietnamese and German people. — VNS