Việt Nam Embassy in Egypt celebrates 80th National Day

CAIRO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt hosted a ceremony on September 29 (local time) to mark 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2).

In his address, Ambassador Nguyễn Nam Dương traced Việt Nam's eight-decade journey of national liberation, construction, and defence, spotlighting its achievements since launching economic reforms and global integration nearly 40 years ago.

Eighty years ago, Dương recounted, President Hồ Chí Minh stood in Hà Nội and proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, birthing the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, one of one of Asia’s earliest people’s democracies, ushering in a new era of lasting independence and freedom for the Vietnamese.

Since that turning point, Việt Nam has been on a mission to build a nation that’s all about “wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice, and civilisation”, Dương said. Overcoming immense challenges, the nation has emerged as a unified, independent state. Its steady march toward modernisation, coupled with extensive global integration, has earned it growing respect on the world stage.

Turning to the present, Dương highlighted a landmark state visit to Egypt in August 2025 by Vietnamese President Lương Cường. Together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, they issued a joint declaration elevating their nations’ relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership. The move deepened political trust, expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, and reinforced new collaboration mechanisms grounded in mutual respect for international law and each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regime. He also expressed optimism about the future of Việt Nam–Egypt relations.

Ambassador Amr Hamza, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian and Pacific Affairs, said bilateral ties have thrived in recent years, with 2025 as a banner year for them thanks to President Cường's Cairo visit and the upgraded partnership

According to him, both nations are committed to boosting economic, trade, and investment ties, with a plan to hit US$1 billion in annual trade soon.

Beyond the realms of politics and commerce, Việt Nam and Egypt are eager to deepen their tourism, culture, and education ties. At the regional level, Egypt is keen to strengthen ties with ASEAN and its members, particularly Việt Nam, a key player in the bloc, he added. — VNA/VNS