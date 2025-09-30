Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam Embassy in Egypt celebrates 80th National Day

September 30, 2025 - 12:14
Việt Nam–Egypt ties have thrived in recent years, with 2025 as a banner year for them thanks to President Lương Cường's Cairo visit and the upgraded partnership.
A ceremony was held in Cairo on September 29 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt to commemorate 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2). — VNA/VNS Photo

CAIRO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt hosted a ceremony on September 29 (local time) to mark 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2).

In his address, Ambassador Nguyễn Nam Dương traced Việt Nam's eight-decade journey of national liberation, construction, and defence, spotlighting its achievements since launching economic reforms and global integration nearly 40 years ago.

Eighty years ago, Dương recounted, President Hồ Chí Minh stood in Hà Nội and proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, birthing the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, one of one of Asia’s earliest people’s democracies, ushering in a new era of lasting independence and freedom for the Vietnamese.

Since that turning point, Việt Nam has been on a mission to build a nation that’s all about “wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice, and civilisation”, Dương said. Overcoming immense challenges, the nation has emerged as a unified, independent state. Its steady march toward modernisation, coupled with extensive global integration, has earned it growing respect on the world stage.

Turning to the present, Dương highlighted a landmark state visit to Egypt in August 2025 by Vietnamese President Lương Cường. Together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, they issued a joint declaration elevating their nations’ relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership. The move deepened political trust, expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, and reinforced new collaboration mechanisms grounded in mutual respect for international law and each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regime. He also expressed optimism about the future of Việt Nam–Egypt relations.

Ambassador Amr Hamza, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian and Pacific Affairs, said bilateral ties have thrived in recent years, with 2025 as a banner year for them thanks to President Cường's Cairo visit and the upgraded partnership

According to him, both nations are committed to boosting economic, trade, and investment ties, with a plan to hit US$1 billion in annual trade soon.

Beyond the realms of politics and commerce, Việt Nam and Egypt are eager to deepen their tourism, culture, and education ties. At the regional level, Egypt is keen to strengthen ties with ASEAN and its members, particularly Việt Nam, a key player in the bloc, he added. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Egypt diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

12th Party Congress of Việt Nam People’s Army kicks off

The Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, as well as Party committees and commanders at all levels, have managed to surmount difficulties and challenges to promote the performance of duties and fulfill the targets set in the resolution of the 11th Party Congress of the army, setting many historic milestones.
Politics & Law

NA Vice Chairman engages with Japanese parliament leaders

NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương said Việt Nam always considers Japan a top priority partner and a sincere and trusted friend on the path towards its development goals, with inter-parliamentary cooperation serving as an important channel to deepen substantive, comprehensive, and effective ties.
Politics & Law

State President receives Chairman of Russian State Duma

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin affirmed that the Russian parliament highly values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam and appreciated Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom