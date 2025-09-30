Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on China’s 76th National Day

HÀ NỘI — On the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949–2025), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and President of Việt Nam Lương Cường on Tuesday have sent congratulatory messages to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also cabled their congratulations to Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders congratulated China on its significant achievements in socio-economic development, reform, and opening up over the past 76 years. They expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi as the core, China will successfully realise the strategic development goals set at the CPC’s 20th National Congress, soon building a modern socialist country that is prosperous, democratic, civilised, harmonious, and beautiful and contributing positively to peace, stability, and prosperous development in the region and the world.

They stressed that strengthening and advancing stable, healthy, friendly, and cooperative relations with China is always a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

The Vietnamese leaders affirmed the readiness to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain regular exchanges, enhance strategic guidance for bilateral ties in line with the high-level common perceptions, continuously cultivate and consolidate the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, and foster greater mutual understanding between their peoples. They underscored Việt Nam's commitment to further advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, building a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance that unceasingly grows deeper, more practical, and effective for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

On this occasion, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. — VNA/VNS