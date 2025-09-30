Vietnamese, Cuban top legislators discuss measures to strengthen bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes to further strengthen the special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said on Tuesday during official talks with Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba.

The Cuban top legislator is on an official visit to Việt Nam from September 30 to October 5.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the bilateral agenda, as well as measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries and their parliaments in the spirit of 'together in partnership, cooperation and development'.

They agreed that the Việt Nam–Cuba ties have made practical and dynamic progress in recent years despite complex global developments – demonstrating an exemplary model of international cooperation.

Welcoming the Cuban leaders as the two countries mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1960-2025), NA chairman Mẫn said that this visit would contribute to not only bilateral ties but also the cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

On behalf of Cuba’s leadership and people, Hernández expressed gratitude to Việt Nam for its sincere and wholehearted solidarity for Cuba during its national revolution and struggle to safeguard, build and develop the country.

He also appreciated the support of the Vietnamese people during the recent fundraising campaign by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, which raised more than VNĐ400 billion (US$15 million) for Cuba to address its urgent socio-economic issues and improve people’s livelihoods.

Hernández conveyed solidarity and sympathy to Việt Nam for the severe impacts and losses caused by typhoons Ragasa and Bualoi.

Both the Vietnamese and Cuban officials praised the diplomatic ties and mutual trust between the two countries, which they said have reached new, profound and substantive heights at all levels and channels, including Party-to-Party, State-to-State and people-to-people diplomacy.

Their ties have also been strengthened with the state visits of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Cuba in September 2024, and of Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba, to Việt Nam in September 2025.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has seen remarkable progress, especially in key sectors for the Cuban economy. Initial success has been achieved in important joint projects in agriculture and food production, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and consumer goods manufacturing.

Bilateral cooperation in culture, education, people-to-people exchanges and connections from central to local levels has also become more substantive, diverse and in-depth.

The two legislators also noted that cooperation between their legislative bodies has been consolidated through regular and flexible dialogues, covering the organisation of parliamentary activities, legislation, oversight of law enforcement, and decision-making on key national issues.

They agreed to continue strengthening exchanges at all levels, and maintain cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, Governments, and parliaments, as well as bilateral political-diplomatic, trade-economic and defence mechanisms.

Both sides also pledged commitment to laws and policies that support businesses, expanding investment in areas suited to each country’s needs and capabilities, and ensuring effective oversight of joint projects they have agreed upon. Other potential fields of bilateral cooperation include tourism, telecommunications and digital transformation.

The two leaders agreed to continue sharing legislative experience and implement major Party policies in the new era. They also discussed sharing knowledge on business development, attracting foreign investment, financial management, agricultural production, science and technology application, digital transformation, and other matters of mutual interest. This is expected to strengthen, diversify and contribute to the effectiveness of the comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the Vietnamese and Cuban leaders agreed to continue the consultation, coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums of which both parliaments are members, especially at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) General Assembly.

On Wednesday, they will co-chair the second session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. — VNS