Resolutions on National Assembly's personnel work announced

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended a ceremony held by the NA Standing Committee in Hà Nội on Tuesday to announce resolutions on personnel appointments.

Under Resolution No 1845/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated September 30, the NA Standing Committee approved the appointment of Nguyễn Hữu Đông, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, as Permanent Vice Chairman of the 15th NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs.

Under Resolution No 1846/NQ-UBTVQH15, the NA Standing Committee decided to transfer and appoint Lê Quang Mạnh, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the NA Party Committee's Standing Board, member of the NA Standing Committee, and Permanent Vice Chairman of the NA’s Economic and Financial Committee, as Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Office.

He will direct and manage the operations of the NA Office and perform the duties of NA General Secretary - Chairman of the NA Office until the official appointment.

Presenting the resolutions and assigning tasks, NA Chairman Mẫn congratulated Đông and Mạnh, noting that their appointments reflected the trust and confidence of the Politburo and the NA Standing Committee.

The NA Chairman emphasised that both officials had held numerous important positions during their careers, gained extensive experience, and earned high recognition from Party and State leaders.

He noted that from now until early 2026, the NA will perform many important tasks, including preparations for the 10th session of the 15th legislature, which will handle an extensive workload of around 50 laws and resolutions; preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure; as well as activities marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election (January 6, 1946-2026) and preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

NA Chairman Mẫn stressed that the responsibilities of the two newly appointed officials are heavy, expressing his hope that they will build on their experience, promote solidarity within their agencies, and make every effort to successfully fulfil the tasks entrusted to them by the Party, State and people.

On behalf of the appointees, Nguyễn Hữu Đông expressed his honour at receiving the new responsibilities, and pledged to accomplish the political missions assigned by the Party and State. — VNA/VNS