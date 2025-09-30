Party chief urges building a modern, elite army through defence industry and innovation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has emphasised that building a regular, elite and modern People’s Army in the new era requires a fundamental and sustainable solution: advancing major breakthroughs in a self-reliant and modern defence industry.

This must go hand in hand with accelerating scientific and technological development, innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

The Party leader made the remarks on Tuesday at the 12th Party Congress of the Việt Nam People’s Army (2025–2030 tenure) in Hà Nội.

In his speech, Lâm, who is also the secretary of the Central Military Commission, highlighted six key achievements of the army’s Party organisation in the past term, including the comprehensive implementation of six groups of measures to build a politically strong army.

He said that a decisive factor is fostering political will and spirit among officers and soldiers, ensuring their absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the Party, the State and the people, and their readiness to fulfil any task under any circumstances.

“This is the essential element for the army to remain a firm pillar for the Party, the State and the people,” the Party chief confirmed.

He noted that military officers and soldiers have been at the forefront of natural disaster response, epidemic prevention and search and rescue efforts, often making great sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people both at home and abroad.

In economic development, defence and economic integration and production, the army has also left a strong mark. The army’s Party organisation has developed into a robust model in politics, ideology, ethics, organisation, and leadership.

According to the Party leader, these achievements have made a vital contribution to the overall success of implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

Looking ahead, he emphasised that the army must play a core role in realising the nation’s two centenary goals and the upcoming 14th National Party Congress resolution. This includes ensuring a peaceful and stable environment, achieving fast and sustainable socio-economic growth and building a truly free, prosperous and happy life for the people.

This, he said, requires new, higher standards for military and defence tasks, and demands strategic decisions responsive to the evolving situation.

Lâm called on the army’s Party organisation and the entire military to resolutely uphold the Party’s defence and military guidelines. This means thoroughly understanding and effectively implementing the Party and State’s viewpoints, policies and strategies on defence, especially a unified defence posture, the people’s war strategy and the principles of a peaceful and protective defence policy.

He emphasised the motto 'relying on the people', with the people as the foundation, the centre and the decisive force in building and defending the nation.

The General Secretary also stressed the need to maximise the core role of People’s Army in strengthening national defence and safeguarding the Fatherland, along with the people and the entire political system, to build a strong, modern and unified defence posture.

The Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and military units at all levels must focus on developing political will as the decisive factor, ensuring that officers and soldiers remain loyal, reliable, and combat-ready, with the determination to overcome all challenges.

At the same time, he urged continued efforts to build a revolutionary, elite and modern army. This means strengthening education, training and discipline so that soldiers are not only politically steadfast and combat-capable, but also well-prepared in civil defence and responsive to non-traditional security threats, he said.

The Party leader also stressed the importance of deepening international integration and defence diplomacy, enhancing bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation and maintaining a balanced, flexible approach amid intensifying major-power competition. The objective, he noted, is to preserve strategic balance in foreign relations and defence cooperation, thereby ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for development.

Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to active participation in UN peacekeeping operations and humanitarian missions, such as disaster relief and search and rescue efforts.

A particular emphasis was placed on the need to prevent the outbreak of wars and conflicts, an urgent and continuous task in the current context.

The Party chief called on the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and the entire army to closely monitor global and regional developments, provide timely strategic advice to the Party and State, effectively handle emerging defence and security scenarios, deter all risks of war and conflict and resolutely prevent any signs of political or moral decline within the army. — VNS