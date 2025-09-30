Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief meets Hà Nội voters ahead of National Assembly's next session

September 30, 2025 - 21:33
All voters’ opinions in the meeting would be compiled and addressed by competent authorities, contributing to national development and to building a prosperous and modern capital.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm meets with voters in the suburban communes of Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, together with members of Hà Nội’s delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies on Tuesday met with voters from nine communes, including Sóc Sơn, Đa Phúc, Nội Bài, Trung Giã, Kim Anh and Mê Linh, to listen to their opinions ahead of the 10th session of the 15th legislature.

At the meeting, the delegation briefed voters on the agenda of the upcoming session and the settlement of petitions from the previous session.

Local voters expressed appreciation for the Party and State’s attention to social welfare through practical policies, and welcomed the decentralisation of authority and effective implementation of the two-tier local government model, which they said has created breakthroughs and enabled stronger local development.

They proposed further administrative reforms and investment in rural infrastructure, especially upgrading deteriorating inter-commune roads that hinder farm produce transportation.

Voters also called for clearer classification of land conversion purposes, fair land valuation and compensation mechanisms, and support policies for people subject to land recovery, ensuring balance between urban development and sustainable agriculture.

Praising Resolution No 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health, voters urged concrete laws and policies to strengthen grassroots health care, consolidate preventive medicine, enhance epidemic preparedness, and ensure equal access to essential services.

They also requested measures to address staff shortages and overcrowding at central-level hospitals.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm briefed voters on national developments, noting that grassroots- and intermediate-level Party congresses have been completed, while congresses of the Party organisations under the Party Central Committee are underway and expected to conclude in October. Preparations for the 14th National Party Congress are being urgently carried out.

He stressed that the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena continues relentlessly with “no forbidden zones,” guided by prevention as well as strict punishment.

Despite difficulties, socio-economic development and people’s living standards have seen positive and comprehensive progress, providing the foundation for the country to strive for double-digit growth in the coming period.

Regarding the two-tier local government model, the Party chief underlined the need to ensure adequate resources and avoid overloads at commune- and ward-level administrations.

He affirmed that social security, health care, and education remain consistent priorities of the Party and State, with salary and social allowance reforms being carefully studied for gradual and effective implementation.

On land and planning issues, he stressed that Hà Nội’s development planning must be commensurate with its role as a regional and global city.

He affirmed that all voters’ opinions would be compiled and addressed by competent authorities, and called on them to continue providing feedback to contribute to national development and to building a prosperous and modern capital. — VNA/VNS

