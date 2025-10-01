Việt Nam once again calls for comprehensive solution to Myanmar crisis

NEW YORK — Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has expressed deep concern over prolonged violence, natural disaster impacts, and humanitarian difficulties in Myanmar, and called on all parties involved to exercise restraint, end violence, and work towards a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s high-level meeting on the human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar on September 30, Nguyên stated that regarding the situation in Rakhine State, it is necessary to address the root causes of the conflict, ensure the safe, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation of displaced persons, and maintain humanitarian assistance for vulnerable groups.

He affirmed that any solution to the crisis in Myanmar must respect the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its people’s right to self-determination.

The diplomat underscored the importance of effectively implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus and commended Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair and the ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar in promoting consultation and dialogue. He also called for enhanced coordination between ASEAN and the United Nations in this issue.

Việt Nam once again reaffirmed its commitment to actively contributing to peace and stability in Southeast Asia, including through joint efforts to build trust and promote dialogue among all parties concerned in Myanmar.

In her opening remarks, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock underscored the urgent need to seek a peaceful and sustainable solution to the protracted humanitarian crisis and conflict in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Othman Hashim, Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, emphasised ASEAN’s central role in promoting dialogue among relevant parties and called for the full adherence to and implementation of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus to end violence and pave the way for peace in the country.

Julie Bishop, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, also stressed the necessity of a comprehensive political solution and highlighted the serious humanitarian situation facing Muslims and other minority groups in the country. — VNA/VNS