State President meets with HCM City voters ahead of 15th NA’s 10th session

HCM CITY — State President Lương Cường and a delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies of HCM City on Wednesday met with local voters at Tân An Commune political centre to listen to their opinions ahead of the 10th session of the 15th legislature.

The meeting was connected online with Đông Thạnh Commune, where voters from 11 newly established communes under the two-tier local government model participated.

The State leader underscored the importance of the NA’s upcoming 10th session, which will consider about 45 draft laws and resolutions, 13 major socio-economic issues, and several other key matters.

The President stressed that despite rapid and unpredictable global developments, Việt Nam has remained resilient and innovative, seizing opportunities while overcoming challenges. He affirmed that the country maintained firm domestic and foreign policy, pursuing its development path while combining economic growth with stronger national defence and security.

He said Party building and the strengthening of the political system have been intensified, while the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and misconduct has yielded positive results.

He attributed the country’s major achievements in socio-economic and cultural development, social welfare, education, healthcare, and national defence and security to the Party’s sound leadership, as well as the concerted efforts of the political system, reforms of the NA and People’s Councils, decisive governance by the Government and all-level authorities, and the consensus of the people, businesses, and socio-political organisations.

The leader stressed that the first congress of the municipal Party Organisation is of great significance, as it will set strategic directions and long-term goals to guide the city into a new phase of faster, more sustainable development.

He urged the city's all-level Party committees and authorities to prioritise voter concerns in transportation, urban infrastructure, education, health care, and the environment, while pressing ahead with administrative reform and enhancing the effectiveness of the two-tier local government model.

The State leader stressed that while the Party’s resolutions set long-term directions, public trust is best measured by tangible changes in daily life. Visible improvements in housing, transport, administrative services, schools, and hospitals, he said, are the clearest proof of the Party’s leadership, the State’s governance, and the management of authorities.

The President asked the city’s NA deputy delegation to compile voter opinions and submit them to relevant authorities for consideration and settlement in line with the law, ensuring the people’s legitimate rights and interests.

Emphasising that every success of the country and of HCM City reflects the people’s contributions, the State leader expressed hope that residents will uphold their revolutionary tradition and solidarity, joining hands to build a modern, compassionate HCM City and a stronger, more prosperous Việt Nam that stands shoulder to shoulder with international friends.

The voters expressed confidence and optimism in the decisions of the Party Central Committee and the leadership of the city's Party committees and authorities. They candidly raised concerns and unresolved issues related to planning, land management, transportation, and administrative procedures following the merger, and grassroots personnel policies.

NA deputies requested leaders of relevant agencies and HCM City to address voters’ petitions and take note of their feedback for further discussion and implementation.

The southern metropolis was merged with neighbouring industrial hubs Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu in July to form the new HCM City. — VNA/VNS