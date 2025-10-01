Việt Nam treasures multi-faceted cooperation with Germany: Deputy PM

BERLIN — The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach much importance to the multi-faceted cooperation with Germany, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình has affirmed.

He made the statement while having working sessions with Vice-President of the German Bundestag Bodo Ramelow, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katharina Reiche, and deputy head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Minister-President of Rhineland-Palatinate Alexander Schweitzer as part of his working visit to the European country from September 25 to October 1.

Their discussions focused on the bilateral relations, inter-parliamentary ties, and cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the SPD. Both sides expressed their concerns over rising global protectionism and agreed to outline major orientations to expand collaboration in the coming time.

German leaders welcomed Bình’s visit, which comes as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties and 15 years of their Strategic Partnership. They expressed admiration for Việt Nam's efforts to develop the nation as well as determination to build international financial centre in Đà Nẵng and HCM City, pledging to share experience and offer human resources training in this area to the country.

They affirmed that Germany considers Việt Nam an important strategic partner in Southeast Asia amidst global and regional uncertainties. As both economies are highly open, the officials expressed their hope that the two sides could leverage each other’s strengths to deepen the bilateral ties across all domains and capitalise on the opportunities that the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) brings about.

They announced that the German Bundestag will ratify the EU–Việt NamInvestment Protection Agreement in early 2026, while praising the Vietnamese community in Germany who has bridged the friendship between the two nations.

Bình thanked Germany for its plan to ratify the EVIPA soon and said he hopes that the German leaders will urge the European Commission to lift the yellow card on Vietnamese seafood.

At the events, the two sides also concurred to bolster cooperation in areas that Việt Nam has demands and Germany boasts strength, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure, science–technology, and education–training.

On September 29, the Deputy PM addressed the Annual General Meeting of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) in Frankfurt, during which he laid stress on Việt Nam's resolve to build a modern legal framework aligned with global standards to operate its financial facility. He emphasized that the groundwork in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, spanning legal, institutional, and infrastructure preparation, is largely complete and ready to welcome global partners.

While building international financial centres is unprecedented for Việt Nam , the country possesses unique advantages including political stability, a transparent and attractive investment environment, a solid macroeconomic foundation, and a young, dynamic population ready to adapt to modern financial trends.

He highlighted the Government’s commitments to creating a transparent and modern legal system to ensure investors’ confidence, issuing special incentives, and attracting top financial talent through world-class infrastructure.

The same day, Binh attended the SIBOS 2025 Frankfurt, the world’s largest finance-banking event that drew more than 10,000 participants from central banks, financial organisations, and tech corporations.

On September 30, Bình presided over a conference on Việt Nam international financial centre investment promotion in Frankfurt. The event gathered executives from leading German and European corporations and financial institutions. On this occasion, Đà Nẵng signed a memorandum of cooperation with Frankfurt Main Finance to exchange expertise in managing international financial hubs and connect potential investors.

He then had a working session with the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV), with the participation of 20 German firms seeking investment opportunities in Việt Nam in such areas as transport, carbon and renewable energy, IT, and vocational training.

Meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin and members of the Vietnamese community, he briefed them on the country’s recent economic achievements as well as the Party and State’s major policies while addressing concerns related to citizenship, online Vietnamese-language education, and policies to attract global talent. — VNA/VNS