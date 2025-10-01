Việt Nam committed to support agricultural projects towards Cuba's food security: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy of strengthening and advancing its special brotherly bond, enduring solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, while receiving President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The PM warmly welcomed Esteban Lazo on his visit to Việt Nam, which coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He said the trip reflects the brotherly bond, comradeship, and Cuba’s valuable solidarity and support for the Vietnamese people.

PM Chính stressed that Việt Nam closely follows developments in Cuba, shares the difficulties the country is facing, and is confident that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the country will continue to safeguard its achievements and gain new successes in national construction and development.

For his part, Esteban Lazo expressed his delight at Việt Nam's recent socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, affirming that the successes of the Vietnamese people have always been a great source of encouragement and inspiration for Cuba’s revolutionary cause.

Cuba attaches great importance to its special friendship with Việt Nam, viewing bilateral cooperation as strategically significant, he said.

The Cuban leader expressed gratitude for the solidarity and timely assistance that Việt Nam's Party, State and people have consistently extended to Cuba, particularly in stabilising food supplies and boosting agricultural production.

Briefing the PM on Cuba’s situation, Esteban Lazo voiced his wish that the two countries will continue sharing development experiences and lessons, particularly Việt Nam's Đổi mới (reform) and strategic policies.

PM Chính emphasised the desire to work with Cuba’s Party, State, Government and people to preserve, nurture and advance the exemplary relationship built by generations of leaders from both countries.

Sharing Việt Nam's development experience, he underscored the need to mobilise all resources for growth, particularly by promoting the role of the private sector as a key driver of the economy.

The two leaders praised the efforts of ministries and agencies in carrying out the outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Cuba in September 2024 and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez’s visit to Việt Nam in September 2025. They highlighted priority cooperation areas, including agriculture, solar energy, and biotechnology–pharmaceuticals.

The Vietnamese government will continue rolling out concrete measures to support Cuba, particularly enterprise-based agricultural projects aimed at bolstering the country’s food security, as well as in other key sectors such as energy and biotechnology, PM Chính said.

The PM called for close coordination to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and those signed during this visit, while enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms across Party, State, Government, National Assembly, and ministerial and local channels. He also urged both sides to maintain coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

The two leaders agreed to continue coordinating activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025); to facilitate and encourage broader participation of organisations and businesses from both countries in each other’s development process; and to focus on promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly in the strategic sectors agreed upon by the high-ranking leaders, while expanding into other promising areas.

Esteban Lazo conveyed regards and an invitation to visit Cuba from PM Manuel Marrero to PM Chính. The Vietnamese leader accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS