Party leader hosts top Cuban legislator

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday hosted a reception for President of the National Assembly of People's Power and President of the Council of State of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Hà Nội, on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Party leader welcomed Esteban Lazo’s trip, which coincides with the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025), and the “Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year”. He said that the visit reflects the special attention of the Cuban Party, State, National Assembly, and people, and the top legislator himself toward the special friendship, traditional solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Lâm stressed that Việt Nam will remain steadfast in standing shoulder to shoulder with Cuba to further tighten the exemplary, loyal, and enduring brotherhood between their Parties, States, and peoples. He also expressed deep gratitude to the Cuban Party, State, and people for their unwavering solidarity and support for Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and post-war reconstruction.

The Vietnamese Party leader reaffirmed the determination of Việt Nam's Party, State, and people to further deepen the special friendship, traditional solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, noting that the ties between the two Parties provide the political foundation and guidance for bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He called on the Cuban legislature to continue prioritising support for economic, trade, and investment cooperation, facilitating projects in agriculture, renewable energy, and biotechnology–pharmaceuticals to meet the development demand of both countries. He also proposed the two sides to enhance exchanges of theoretical and practical experience.

For his part, Esteban Lazo showed his admiration for the great and comprehensive achievements Việt Nam has made under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). He voiced strong belief that, with the trust of the people, the CPV will continue to lead the nation in successfully realising its strategic goals in the new era, building a prosperous, democratic, equitable, and civilised Việt Nam.

He affirmed that Cuba highly values learning from Việt Nam's practical experience in reform and building socialism, particularly in preparation for the 9th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba in 2026. The Cuban guest informed the host about the positive outcomes of the talks and the second session of the Việt Nam–Cuba Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee co-chaired by him and the Vietnamese top legislator.

Esteban Lazo thanked Việt Nam for its assistance to Cuba during the current difficult period, most recently demonstrated through the nationwide fundraising campaign by the Vietnamese people to support Cuba. He also appreciated Việt Nam's support and cooperation in enhancing Cuba’s agricultural production capacity to ensure food security, implement renewable energy projects, and produce consumer goods in Cuba. The leader also noted joint ventures in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and Việt Nam's investment projects in the Mariel Special Economic Zone and other localities.

The guest affirmed that the Cuban Party, State, and NA always facilitate Vietnamese enterprises’ operations in Cuba, showing his confidence that more Vietnamese companies will be drawn to his country.

Lâm shared Việt Nam's experiences and lessons gained over 50 years of national defence and construction, and socialism building, nearly 40 years of “Đổi mới” (renewal) process and development, as well as strategic orientations and decisions for the coming time.

He welcomed the top Cuban legislator’s proposals to strengthen cooperation between ministries, sectors, localities, and socio-political organisations of the two countries; and coordinate in education, communication, and raising public awareness of the special Việt Nam–Cuba relationship.

The Party chief asked Esteban Lazo to convey his regards to revolutionary leader General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other Cuban leaders. — VNA/VNS