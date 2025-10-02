Việt Nam steps up pace of international deals, pledges stronger delivery

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has stressed that international agreements signed by Việt Nam must be matched with firm implementation plans to safeguard the nation’s credibility with partners.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, Sơn reviewed progress on the agreements signed during high-level diplomatic exchanges in the first nine months of 2025.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries and local authorities entered into 339 new agreements during the period, including 86 in the third quarter. These span diplomacy, trade and investment, science and innovation, education and training and people-to-people exchanges.

The Deputy PM highlighted the sharp increase in agreements – 2.5 times higher than the same period last year – as evidence of partners’ growing interest in strengthening ties with Việt Nam.

He noted that the quality of every stage, from drafting and negotiation to signing and execution, has improved, with shorter gaps between signing and implementation and stronger outcomes overall, especially since the Politburo issued clear instructions that commitments must produce concrete results.

Sơn emphasised that large-scale projects vital to Việt Nam’s development, from the rail connection with China to nuclear energy, technology transfer and semiconductor cooperation, must be carried out with focus and adequate resources.

Looking ahead, he called on ministries and local authorities to prioritise delivery of high-level agreements, especially flagship projects of symbolic and strategic importance.

He urged detailed written reports on each commitment, covering the lead agency, the partner, the cooperation content, the timeline, challenges and recommendations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with submitting proposals for new cooperation projects to the Politburo, including those linked to upcoming high-level exchanges.

Sơn also directed the ministry, in coordination with the Government Office and other agencies, to prepare a comprehensive report on the implementation of international agreements during the 2021–2025 term.

Finally, he asked ministries and local authorities to contribute input to a draft National Assembly resolution on mechanisms and policies to promote Việt Nam’s international integration. — VNS