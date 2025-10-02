Party chief affirms 12th Army Party Congress sets roadmap for building a modern, elite force

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed that the orientations and decisions adopted at the 12th Congress of the Party Organisation of the Việt Nam People’s Army provide a crucial roadmap for building a clean, strong Party organisation within the army and developing the People’s Army into a regular, elite and modern force.

Speaking at the congress’s closing session on Thursday, after four days of deliberations, he emphasised that the outcomes mark the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening the military and consolidating national defence along modern lines.

He stressed that the People’s Army will continue to grow stronger as an absolutely loyal and reliable political and combat force of the Party, the State and the people, serving as the core pillar in safeguarding the nation.

Earlier the same day, delegates discussed and contributed opinions on draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress. The congress expressed strong consensus with the documents presented by the Central Military Commission, particularly regarding orientations, key goals, breakthroughs, tasks and solutions for leading military and defence affairs, and for building the army’s Party organisation to be clean, strong, comprehensively capable, and with high combat readiness during the 2025–30 tenure.

Delegates also gave unanimous support to the draft documents prepared for the 14th National Party Congress, praising them as carefully crafted, scientifically structured and of strategic vision, in line with both domestic and international contexts.

The congress adopted a resolution for the 2025–30 tenure, identifying nine key objectives, three breakthroughs, ten tasks and solutions for military and defence work and seven tasks and solutions for building the army’s Party organisation.

The resolution advanced the goal of building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army earlier than planned in the previous congress’s resolution. An action programme will be developed to implement the resolution.

In his closing remarks, General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the outstanding achievements of the army’s Party organisation’s leadership in recent years.

He noted breakthroughs in several areas, particularly in science, technology and the defence industry, with successes in researching and manufacturing new categories of weapons and equipment to meet the requirements of modernisation and the special tasks of the armed forces.

He emphasised that the resolutions adopted at the congress provide strategic guidance for building a regular, elite and modern People’s Army; strengthening national defence; and firmly safeguarding the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Fatherland.

The Party chief affirmed that the 12th Congress of the army’s Party organisation demonstrated strong unity of will and confidence across the entire army. This, he said, will serve as a powerful driving force encouraging officers, soldiers, professional servicemen, defence workers and the militia and self-defence forces nationwide to overcome difficulties, remain united and press ahead on the path toward rapid, sustainable modernisation of the army.

He called on every officer, commander, soldier, unit, service, corps and the entire armed forces to continually improve overall quality and combat strength, successfully fulfil all assigned missions, and contribute together with the Party and the people to the building of socialism and the resolute defence of the nation.

With the highest sense of responsibility and determination, General Secretary Tô Lâm instructed all levels of Party committees and commanders to focus on effectively leading, directing and organising the dissemination and communication of the congress’ outcomes across the army’s Party organisation and the armed forces. — VNS