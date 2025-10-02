Five people prosecuted for scheming against people’s administration

HÀ NỘI — Prosecution proceedings were launched against five individuals who were accused of “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” and “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Article 84 of the 1999 Penal Code, and Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.

All five people resided in Việt Nam before moving abroad and possess dual nationality. They are Đào Minh Quân (also known as Đào Văn), Phạm Lisa (Phạm Anh Đào or Lisa Phạm), Huỳnh Thị Thắm (Huỳnh Tammy Thắm), Đào Kim Quang (Francis Andre Solvang, Đào Văn Tiền), and Lâm Ái Huệ (Lâm Kim Huệ or Huệ Lâm).

They are linked to the US-based “Chính phủ quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời”, meaning “Provisional National Government of Việt Nam” – an organisation marked as terrorists by the Vietnamese Government.

Đào Minh Quân, Phạm Lisa and Huỳnh Thị Thắm are Vietnamese-Americans with current residences in the US, while Đào Kim Quang is Vietnamese-Norwegian in Norway, and Lâm Ái Huệ is Vietnamese-Canadian in Canada.

Quân claimed himself the "Imperial Duke, President" of this organisation.

In an announcement released on Thursday, the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam has called on the defendants to surrender themselves for leniency and exercise their right to defence. — VNS