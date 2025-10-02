Việt Nam, Mongolia seek to boost multifaceted cooperation

HÀ NỘI — During his working visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 3, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Trần Quang Phương has held talks and meetings with leaders of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of the country, during which the two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation across various fields.

In October 1 talks with the Vietnamese guest, Deputy Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Bukhchuluun Purevdorj said that the visit will help promote bilateral cooperation and parliamentary ties between the two countries.

He hailed Việt Nam's foreign policy, which treasures relations with traditional friends and partners. He thanked Việt Nam for maintaining the 70-year cooperative relationship, affirming that Mongolia supported Việt Nam during its struggle for independence in the past, and stands by the Southeast Asian nation throughout its current development process.

Purevdorj affirmed that the Mongolian parliament is ready to act as a focal point to promote and facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ investment in Mongolia, especially in potential sectors such as food and meat processing.

Showing his impression of Mongolia’s “Vision 2050," Phương briefed the host on Việt Nam's reform efforts aimed at achieving the country’s 100-year development goals through strategic breakthroughs. He affirmed that Việt Nam and Mongolia have always been important friends and partners as they pursue development objectives.

Sharing the Mongolian legislator’s view that bilateral trade remains below its potential, Phương noted that the two countries have complementary economic structures and full conditions to promote cooperation in trade and agricultural processing. He stated that Việt Nam is ready to sign a new investment promotion and protection agreement with Mongolia.

The Vietnamese legislator also proposed enhancing Việt Nam–Mongolia cooperation in defence and security, including military technology, the defence industry, UN peacekeeping, law enforcement, and crime combat. He suggested signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments in accordance with the new framework of the relationship.

The two sides noted that Việt Nam–Mongolia relations are at their strongest in 70 years and developing rapidly under the comprehensive partnership established one year ago. They agreed to cooperate in implementing agreements reached by their senior leaders during the state visit to Mongolia by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in 2024.

They stressed the need to enhance the exchange of parliamentary and law-making experience, and promote collaboration across politics, defence, security, economy, trade, investment, science and technology, agriculture, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people interaction.

Meeting with the Vietnamese legislator on the same day, Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan stressed that Phương's trip contributes to the development of bilateral relations, especially in political and economic fields, as well as cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The Vietnamese guest highlighted the fruitful development of bilateral relations, noting enhanced political trust, closer cooperation between ministries and sectors, more active delegation exchanges and people-to-people interactions, initial progress in economic cooperation, and increasingly substantive parliamentary relations.

Phương stressed that the Vietnamese NA will work closely with the Mongolian Parliament to concretise the comprehensive partnership framework and promote practical, effective, and comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Amarbayasgalan affirmed that the Mongolian Parliament is striving to improve the legal system, enhance transparency, and create a favourable investment environment for investors, including those from Việt Nam, in agriculture, electricity, processing, mining, and manufacturing.

On the occasion, Phương received Chairman of the Việt Nam–Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaa, and had a meeting with representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country. — VNA/VNS