State President urges better policy advice, digital transformation at Presidential Office

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường held a working session with the Presidential Office in Hà Nội on Thursday to review its September performance and set priorities for October.

With a demanding workload ahead, he stressed the need for robust collective efforts, directing the office to maintain its role as a key advisory body. He called for quality reports and recommendations, backed by proactive research and forecasting, to deliver timely, accurate policy advice to state leaders.

He highlighted several key tasks ahead, including preparations for the 13th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee and the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly. The office was instructed to integrate feedback from the National Assembly Standing Committee to finalise the State President’s term-end work report for presentation to the legislature.

Additionally, it will support the Vice State President in her capacity as Vice Chair of the National Election Council, in line with the planned schedule. The office must also prepare for major diplomatic events, notably the signing of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hà Nội later this month.

The leader called for enhanced quality in policy advice on both domestic and international issues, emphasising the need for practical, in-depth recommendations that meet high standards and are delivered on time.

He also urged the adoption of innovative working methods, greater use of digital technologies, and broader digital transformation to improve management and operational efficiency. VNA/VNS