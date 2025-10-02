Lao, Cuban, Nicaraguan leaders offer condolences to Việt Nam over typhoon consequences

HÀ NỘI — Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has sent a message of sympathy to Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, expressing solidarity following the widespread destruction caused by Typhoon Bualoi, which battered northern and central Việt Nam and left casualties, property and crop losses.

Laos will always stand with the Vietnamese Party, Government and people in any circumstances, he said, believing that under the Party’s leadership and the Government’s close directions, Việt Nam would quickly overcome difficulties and restore stability in affected areas.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel also cabled condolences to the Vietnamese people.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Co-President Rosario Murillo sent letters of condolences to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

Miguel Mejía, General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU), extended condolences to the Communist Party of Việt Nam and General Secretary Lâm.

On the same day, Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane also sent a message of sympathy to Vietnamese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung. — VNA/VNS