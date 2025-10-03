Cần Thơ City People’s Committee has new Chairman

CẦN THƠ — Trương Cảnh Tuyên, Deputy Secretary of the Cần Thơ municipal Party Committee, has been elected as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure, with a winning rate of ninety-five per cent.

The election took place at the fourth session of the tenth People’s Council of the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on October 3.

Also at the event, the municipal People’s Council relieved Trần Văn Lâu of his position as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee. Earlier, Lâu had been assigned by the Politburo to join the provincial Party Committee, the Standing Board of the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long and serve as Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Cần Thơ Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Đồng Văn Thanh noted that the session took place right after the successful conclusion of the first congress of the municipal Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The municipal People’s Council also considered and decided on adjustments and supplements to the city’s 2025 medium-term public investment plans and non-business capital for implementing national target programmes. It approved adjustments related to assigning and allocating local budget revenue and expenditure estimates, including target transfers from the central budget, increased revenues, savings, and carryover funds to implement projects, regimes, and policies in the city.

In addition, the municipal People’s Council reviewed and approved a scheme on reorganising and restructuring off-budget state financial funds, to further implement the policy of streamlining the political system in line with the two-tier local administration model, ensuring synchronisation, unity, and timeliness, while overcoming overlaps and shortcomings in organisation and operation.

Tuyên was elected Deputy Secretary of the Cần Thơ Party Committee for the 2020–2025 tenure on February 10, 2025. At the first congress of the municipal Party Committee on September 26–28, he was assigned by the Party Central Committee's Secretariat as Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee. — VNS