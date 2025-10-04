People’s Public Security force must gain new feats for Party, nation, people: top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm requested the People’s Public Security force to exert efforts to make breakthroughs and achieve new accomplishments for the Party, for the nation, and for the people while addressing the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 term on Saturday.

General Secretary Lâm emphasised that from now to 2030 is a crucial period that will shape the new global landscape, characterised by increasingly fierce and intense strategic competition among major powers, growing instability, and complex developments in both traditional and non-traditional security issues.

This is also a decisive stage in realising the country’s two centennial strategic goals under the Party’s leadership – the 100th founding anniversary of the Party and the 100th anniversary of the nation’s establishment.

Việt Nam is undergoing a historic transformation with the implementation of a two-tier local administration model with a restructured development space, along with a series of the Party’s strategic policies, marked by new thinking, and breakthrough and revolutionary solutions.

However, historical reality shows that during pivotal periods of the revolution, hostile and reactionary forces, as well as various types of criminals, tend to intensify their subversive activities, taking advantage of loopholes and shortcomings to promote “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” internally, sow division among the great national unity bloc, and create rifts between the Party, the State, and the people - all with the aim of weakening internal strength and undermining the cause of building and defending the Fatherland and socialism.

This context presents new and honourable tasks for the Central Public Security Party Organisation, along with higher requirements and responsibilities in safeguarding national security and social order, he noted.

The force must continue to set an example, take the lead, and serve as one of the key and core forces in implementing the Party’s directives – first and foremost, the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Party’s strategic policies – to firmly advance the nation into an era of development and prosperity.

It is necessary to firmly consolidate a peaceful and stable environment, and build an orderly, disciplined, safe, and healthy society, thereby laying the foundation for the successful implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Party’s two centennial strategic goals, General Secretary Lâm stated.

The Party chief stressed that special attention should be paid to identifying and firmly safeguarding security in new domains and spaces, including national digital sovereignty, cybersecurity, information security, and data safety during digital transformation; and actively preventing emerging forms of threats to national security such as robotics, unmanned systems, and cyber warfare.

More efforts are also needed to strengthen the protection of regime security, governmental security, cultural and ideological security, economic security, and cybersecurity; protect key leaders, “pillars” of the political system, as well as members of the scientific and technological community; and thoroughly solve latent and complex social security issues, security in strategic areas, and issues related to religion, ethnicity, and labour security, thus leaving no room for passivity or surprise.

The Party General Secretary also asked the People’s Public Security force to continue to sustainably reduce crime rates, successfully build communes free of drugs and crime, and move towards provinces free of drugs and crime so as to serve as the foundation for building socialist communes and socialist provinces.

In the immediate term, it is important to focus leadership efforts on ensuring absolute security and safety for Party congresses at all levels as well as the 14th National Party Congress, and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

In addition, the top leader highlighted the importance of strengthening overall capacity and resources to ensure security and social order; harnessing the power of science and technology, particularly AI, quantum technology, and other strategic technologies, in safeguarding national security; and making breakthroughs in developing a self-reliant, resilient, dual-use, and modern security industry, thereby laying the foundation for strengthening security potential, enhancing the capacity to safeguard national security and social order, and contributing to the building and safeguarding of the Fatherland. — VNA/VNS