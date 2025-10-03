Việt Nam, Thailand seek measures to intensify bilateral collaboration

HÀ NỘI — Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on October 3 held phone talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow – their first discussion following the latter’s appointment on September 19.

Thanking Trung for his letter of congratulations, Sihasak affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of Thailand in the region, and agreed to continue strengthening close cooperation between the two ministries, thereby further promoting the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Trung once again congratulated Sihasak on his new position, and expressed his delight at witnessing the increasingly profound and substantive development of the bilateral relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and benefit. He proposed the two sides continue working together to implement the concrete and important outcomes of the 4th Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, focusing on the early formulation of an action programme to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–2030 period.

They agreed to work closely to arrange and make thorough preparations for all-level visits and contacts in the coming time, particularly activities at the ASEAN Summit and the Mekong–Lancang Cooperation Summit scheduled to take place at the end of 2025.

Noting that economic cooperation remains an important pillar of the bilateral relations, they agreed to further strengthen economic collaboration with a view to soon achieving the target of USD25 billion in two-way trade in a more balanced manner.

The two officials also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to effectively and substantively implement the “Three Connectivity” Strategy, which includes connecting supply chains, especially in supporting industries; connecting economic sectors, enterprises, and localities of both countries; and connecting the two countries’ sustainable growth strategies. Both sides also emphasised the importance of prioritising cooperation in new areas such as digital transformation, e-government, green economy, and just energy transition, as well as building an innovation ecosystem and connecting startup networks.

The two sides expressed support for enhancing bilateral political and security cooperation, and agreed to work together in combating transnational crimes. They reaffirmed their commitment not to allow any individual or organisation to use each nation’s territory to act against the other.

The Thai minister welcomed Việt Nam’s efforts in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, while pledging to strengthen coordination with the country in joint exploitation activities and marine environment protection.

On regional and international cooperation, both sides affirmed their continued close coordination at multilateral and regional mechanisms; and committed to, together with other ASEAN members, consolidating the bloc's solidarity and unity, and promoting its centrality, as well as stepping up sub-regional development cooperation.

On this occasion, Trung invited Sihasak to visit Việt Nam and co-chair the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at a mutually convenient time. The latter confirmed that he will arrange to visit Việt Nam as soon as possible. — VNS