Public service unit restructuring must meet practical requirements: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday stressed the need to rearrange public service units in line with the Party’s guidelines and practical requirements while chairing a meeting of the Government’s Steering Committee for reviewing Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW on the restructuring of public service units under ministries, sectors, and localities.

Following Document No. 59-CV/BCD dated September 12, 2025, issued by the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW on restructuring public service units, state-owned enterprises, and organisations within the political system, the Government Steering Committee issued a plan on this restructuring work.

Specifically, at the local level, authorities are required to review and promptly issue regulations on the functions, duties, and organisational structures of agencies, units, and organisations at provincial and communal levels, particularly those that have been reorganised or merged under new models; to propose reasonable adjustments if necessary to avoid overlaps or omissions in functions and tasks; and to continue studying and proposing plans to further streamline internal structures within provincial-level departments, agencies, and units.

PM Chính emphasised that the implementation of Document No.59 is a continuation of the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolutions No. 18 and No. 19, with an aim to make the political system’s apparatus more streamlined, effective, and efficient; enhance autonomy and labour quality; improve the quality of public services to better serve the people and enterprises; reduce State budget expenditures; and at the same time, increase public benefits and participation.

Appreciating the prompt efforts of ministries, sectors, and localities, the Government leader requested them to continue to comprehensively review the implementation process of the above-mentioned Resolutions and documents, while also comparing and aligning them with other relevant political foundations to develop the most optimal solutions possible.

The PM urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide guidance for ministries, sectors, and localities to continue restructuring public service units, state-owned enterprises, and internal organisations within the political system.

In particular, for certain sectors such as healthcare and education, it is necessary to conduct thorough studies, assess practical conditions, and propose reasonable solutions with the goal of best serving the people and contributing to improving their material and spiritual life, he noted. — VNA/VNS