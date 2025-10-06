Lâm Đồng’s NA deputy relieved of duties

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA)'s Party Committee and the NA Standing Committee on Monday decided to relieve Lê Quang Huy, a member of the delegation of NA deputies of Lâm Đồng province, from his duties as a deputy of the 15th National Assembly.

The decision was made on the basis of the Constitution, the Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, and relevant legal provisions; based on the opinions of competent authorities; the submission of standing members of the NA Committee for Deputies’ Affairs; and Huy’s resignation letter dated September 22, 2025.

Earlier on October 6 morning, at its 13th plenum, the 13th Party Central Committee agreed to let Huy leave his position as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee at his own request.

On September 29, the NA Standing Committee agreed to relieve Huy, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the 15th NA’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, from his duties from October 1, 2025, at his own request. — VNA/VNS