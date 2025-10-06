Hà Nội Convention marks historic milestone in global cybersecurity governance

HÀ NỘI – The signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also called "Hà Nội Convention", will be a high-level multilateral diplomatic event of profound political and legal significance, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng.

He said the successful organisation of the event on October 25–26 will demonstrate Việt Nam’s proactive and responsible role within the United Nations and the international community in building a safe, healthy, and law-based global cyberspace.

According to the Deputy Minister, this marks a historic milestone as the international community establishes, for the first time, a global legal framework for combatting crimes committed through information technology and cyberspace. The convention provides an important legal foundation for countries to incorporate international standards into domestic law, enhance cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime, and build a secure, trustworthy, and healthy digital environment that promotes sustainable development.

Hanoi was chosen by the United Nations as the venue for the signing ceremony, underscoring Việt Nam’s reputation for peace and stability and its growing stature on the global stage. The title “Hà Nội Convention” marks the first time a Vietnamese city has been associated with a global multilateral treaty in an area of major international concern, reflecting the United Nations and international community’s trust in Việt Nam’s consistent commitment to international law and its active role in addressing global challenges.

Recognising the importance of the event, since the start of 2025, the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) has worked closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure comprehensive and professional preparation, Tùng said.

He noted that preparations have been largely complete, focusing on three key objectives: success in content; success in ensuring security, safety and protocol; and success in promoting Việt Nam’s image and culture internationally.

Ensuring absolute security and safety is always a top priority at major political and diplomatic events of the Party and the State. In February, the MoPS convened a meeting to launch security measures for national and international events this year, including the signing of the Hà Nội Convention. In May, it established a sub-committee on security and order, issued a comprehensive security plan, and assigned specific responsibilities to more than 30 police units and local departments to ensure tight coordination.

So far, police units have implemented around 100 security plans and measures to prevent and neutralise risks early and from afar, ensuring absolute safety throughout the preparation and event period, according to the official.

Entrusted by the Party and State to play a core role, the MoPS, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has advised authorities on the ceremony organisation, reflecting the Party and State’s trust in its capability, mettle, and experience in hosting multilateral activities. With extensive experience in holding the ASEAN ministerial meetings on transnational crime, INTERPOL and ASEANPOL events, along with numerous international specialised conferences, the MoPS is confident in successfully fulfilling this mission, thereby further enhancing Việt Nam’s international standing, he stated.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the Hà Nội Convention signing ceremony is not only a globally significant political and legal milestone but also a “golden opportunity” for Việt Nam to attract investment to cybersecurity – a pillar of the security industry and a vital factor of the national digital transformation process.

Over the two days (October 25–26), alongside the signing ceremony, Việt Nam and international partners will engage in over 50 side events, including cybersecurity and IT exhibitions featuring leading global technology companies.

Tùng expressed his belief that with the prestige gained from hosting the event, its strong market potential, and comprehensive policies, Việt Nam can make breakthrough to become a leading regional hub for cybersecurity investment, research, and development.

“The Hà Nội Convention will serve as an important catalyst to realise this strategic objective,” he affirmed. — VNA/VNS