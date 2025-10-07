Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Vice Chairman receives Germany's WUS President

October 07, 2025 - 09:08
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to, and wishes to further advance, its strategic partnership with Germany and especially with the State of Hessen.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải (right) meets Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service (WUS) of Germany and authorised representative of the State of Hessen in Hà Nội on Monday.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service (WUS) of Germany and authorised representative of the State of Hessen, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Hải commended Ghawami’s contributions to strengthening and developing the friendship, cooperation, and strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Germany, particularly with the Hessen, across various fields.

He affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to, and wishes to further advance, its strategic partnership with Germany and especially with Hessen.

The NA Vice Chairman highlighted that population is a key issue of interest to the Vietnamese NA, with new perspectives recognising it as a driver of growth and requiring policies to encourage a young workforce for the future.

Emphasising the increasingly substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, Hải expressed his hope for continued collaboration in training, capacity building, and knowledge sharing through delegation exchanges, expert and scholar participation, and experience exchange in areas where Germany has strengths.

He also suggested promoting joint activities in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the founding of Hessen.

Hải encouraged Ghawami to continue contributing to strengthening the relationship between Việt Nam and Germany, particularly with Hessen.

He underscored the importance of sharing experience in building an e-parliament, digital transformation, technology transfer, promoting the role of the Việt Nam–Germany University, and financial and budget management.

For his part, Ghawami expressed his interest in the draft Population Law, which is expected to be submitted to the Vietnamese NA at its 10th session.

He reaffirmed his commitment to contributing actively and responsibly to further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of the Việt Nam–Germany strategic partnership.

Ghawami also expressed his confidence that cooperation between the legislatures of Việt Nam and Germany, including with the State of Hessen, will continue to grow stronger and more fruitful.— VNA/VNS

