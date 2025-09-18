Minister of National Defence holds bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts in Beijing

BEIJING – Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang held bilateral meetings with Chinese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Dong Jun, Lao Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha, and Mongolian Minister of Defence Batlut Damba on the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Thursday.

In his talks with Dong, Giang thanked the Chinese minister for his invitation to attend and speak at the forum, which, after 12 editions, has affirmed its role as a leading platform gathering senior leaders, experts and scholars from across the region and the world.

Dong stressed that the outcomes of recent high-level exchanges between the two Parties and States would create favourable conditions for the two armies to step up more substantive and effective cooperation, contributing to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction with the strengthened ties between the Parties and countries, noting that defence cooperation has been actively promoted in line with common perceptions of senior leaders of the two nations. They highlighted practical activities, including delegation exchanges, high-level meetings, training, cooperation between services and arms, maritime forces, border management, joint research and academic exchanges. Both sides also spoke highly of coordination in implementing agreements reached at the ninth Vietnam–China border defence friendship exchange in April 2025.

The two sides agreed to continue close coordination to effectively carry out annual cooperation mechanisms such as border defence friendship exchanges, joint patrols on land and at sea, enhanced joint training and exercises, and defence industry collaboration. They reaffirmed their resolve to concretise the important common perceptions of the two Parties’ leaders to make defence-security cooperation increasingly substantive and effective.

In his meeting with Lao Minister of National Defence Khamlieng Outhakaysone, the two ministers reviewed defence cooperation since the beginning of the year, affirming mutual support and close coordination in organising major activities of each country. They agreed to step up key cooperation areas in the near future, notably the annual meeting of the three defence ministers and a joint rescue and disaster relief exercise involving the armies of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam in Laos.

The two ministers also tasked their ministries’ competent agencies with jointly reviewing the implementation of the 2025 cooperation plan and drafting the cooperation plan for 2026.

On the occasion of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Lao National Day, Giang affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence considers this an event of special significance. With its experience in organising major activities, the ministry is ready to provide consultancy and accompany the Lao side in fulfilling this important task.

At the meeting with Gen. Tea Seiha, the two ministers noted that defence cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia has recently been carried out on the basis of the Protocol on Defence Cooperation for the 2025–2029 period and concretised through the annual cooperation plan.

They agreed to assign relevant agencies to actively coordinate the effective implementation of cooperation activities, particularly in training human resources for the military, while also working together to review the results of the 2025 Cooperation Plan and develop another for next year.

The two sides also reached consensus on the implementation of several key cooperation activities in the coming period, especially the annual meeting of the three Ministers of National Defence and the joint military exercise on search and rescue among the armed forces of Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam in Laos, as well as the second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

At the meeting with Mongolian Minister of Defence Batlut Damba, the two ministers agreed that Việt Nam–Mongolia relations have developed well in recent times, with substantive new progress achieved. The decision by the two countries to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during the state visit to Mongolia by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in October 2024 was an important milestone, setting the direction for deep, trustworthy cooperation across all areas. Within the overall sound relationship between the two countries, defence cooperation has been actively promoted and has produced many practical results.

Both sides pledged to continue maintaining the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level visits, as well as high-level meetings and contacts on the sidelines of multilateral events; actively send delegations to activities organised by each side; promote cooperation in training; continue exploring opportunities for collaboration in the defence industry; and strengthen ties in military sports and military culture and arts.

Also, on Thursday afternoon in Beijing, General Giang held meetings with Corps General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba; Singaporean Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing; and General Julio Cesar Aviles, Commander-in-Chief of the Nicaraguan Army, to discuss measures to promote defence collaboration between Việt Nam and these countries. VNA/VNS