Top Vietnamese legislator attends opening session of AIPA-46

KUALA LUMPUR – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the opening of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Themed “Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable ASEAN,” AIPA-46 demonstrates Malaysia’s determination as the host country to promote the central role of parliaments in guiding the region toward peace, stability, and prosperity on an inclusive and sustainable foundation; enhance their role in policymaking and supervision; and place people at the centre as the true representatives of their voices.

In his welcome remarks, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed the important role of AIPA, together with the parliaments of member states, in making positive contributions to the common efforts to strengthen solidarity, foster economic integration, and consolidate ASEAN’s central role in addressing regional and global challenges.

Tan Sri Dato’ Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives and AIPA-46 President, reaffirmed the importance of AIPA, emphasising the message of enhancing the participation of youth and women in the policy-making process and ensuring the rights and obligations of vulnerable groups.

Amidst complex and unpredictable regional and international developments, the AIPA-46 President called for continued strengthening of solidarity and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s central role, while valuing efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation among relevant parties.

NA Chairman Mẫn’s attendance at the event reaffirmed Việt Nam’s role and contributions to AIPA-46, while demonstrating its readiness to continue working with member parliaments to strengthen intra-bloc solidarity and unity, safeguard a peaceful and stable environment, and build a strong, resilient ASEAN Community that continues to play a central role in the regional cooperation architecture.

On this occasion, Vietnamese State President Lương Cường sent a message to AIPA-46. He congratulated Malaysia, in its role as ASEAN Chair 2025 and AIPA-46 President, for successfully steering ASEAN to important achievements; and warmly welcomed the theme “Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable ASEAN”, which reflects a strong aspiration for an ASEAN Community that shares progress and prosperity together, and leaves no one behind.

In light of today’s international challenges, President Cường emphasised that more than ever, ASEAN must remain united, strengthen its internal capacity, and uphold its centrality, thereby preserving peace and stability while proactively engaging in shaping development trends in the region and the world.

In the new context, to promote more inclusive and sustainable development of ASEAN, the President expressed his hope that AIPA and parliaments of member states will continue to uphold their pioneering role by creating a favourable institutional framework, harmonising legal regulations and development policies, as well as supporting capacity-building and enhancing the sharing of legislative experience, particularly in promoting the application of scientific and technological advances, digital transformation, and green transition.

The State leader also showed his hope that AIPA will continue to capitalise on the distinctive strengths of parliamentary diplomacy to further deepen the friendship and traditional solidarity among ASEAN countries, and expand collaboration between ASEAN and its partners. VNA/VNS