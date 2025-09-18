Defence Minister calls for united front in global security talks

HÀ NỘI — Sounding the call for solidarity, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang urged countries to embrace multilateralism and genuine defence cooperation as the only way to build what he described as a fair and reasonable global security system.

Giang made the remark at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which opened in the Chinese capital on Thursday.

The three-day dialogue is one of the region’s most prominent security gatherings and this year carries the theme 'Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development.'

Giang pointed out that humanity had never before achieved such rapid advances in science and technology. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, digitalisation, biotechnology and renewable energy, he said, were opening up unprecedented opportunities for growth.

If properly harnessed, these advances could help large and small nations shorten the gap and move forward together in the global development stream.

Yet he cautioned that alongside these opportunities lay profound risks. Strategic rivalry, power politics and unilateral imposition, he argued, were reshaping global security structures while disputes left unresolved risked spiralling into confrontation.

Regional flashpoints from armed conflicts to territorial disputes remained volatile and non-traditional threats such as climate change, cyberattacks, food and energy insecurity, terrorism and transnational crime were becoming ever more complex.

Chinese Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun said Beijing wanted to contribute to "a brighter future for human civilisation."

He outlined four directions: preserving historical values; reforming global governance with respect for national sovereignty at its core; promoting peace and justice by building partnerships rather than alliances; and consolidating peace through practical multilateral action.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), Dong stressed that China was working with regional countries to advance a Code of Conduct and fully implement the existing Declaration on Conduct. He also underscored China’s support for multilateralism in a world that is moving towards multipolarity.

General Giang, reflecting on Dong’s remarks, said that building a fair and reasonable global security governance system was impossible without multilateralism and practical defence cooperation.

"Only when countries sit down together, respect common rules and share responsibilities can basic principles be turned into reality," he said.

He emphasised that multilateralism must remain at the heart of global security. International law, especially the UN Charter, provided the essential foundation, with principles such as respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political systems, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disputes.

At the same time, he said, cooperation needed to be strengthened to address non-traditional threats related to issues ranging from climate change and cyber security to food and energy security, artificial intelligence, counter-terrorism and transnational crime.

Giang also stressed the importance of modernising multilateral institutions. He highlighted the need for reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to ensure timely responses to crises and to amplify the voices of smaller nations and developing countries in global forums.

Dialogue, he argued, must be enhanced not only between major powers and developing countries but also between different ideologies. Differences, he said, should not be seen as contradictions but as opportunities to narrow divides and complement one another.

For such goals to become reality, Giang insisted, a sustainable foundation was needed – one that was widely respected and universally valid.

"That foundation," he said, "is international law."

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to being a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community, contributing to a rules-based international order that is fair, sustainable and inclusive.

Giang also expressed thanks for the support and participation of defence leaders and partners at the 2nd Việt Nam International Defence Expo in 2024.

He extended special gratitude to those who sent delegations and even marching contingents to Việt Nam's parades marking the 50th anniversary of national reunification on April 30, 2025 and the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2, 2025.

His speech, which wove together both Việt Nam’s own priorities and shared global concerns, drew significant attention from the forum’s delegates.

At a time of mounting uncertainty, it underscored Việt Nam’s consistent message: peace, cooperation and respect for international law must remain the guiding principles for global security. — VNS