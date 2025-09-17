PM sends condolences over passing of Cuban Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Upon learning of the passing of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the leaders of the Vietnamese Party and Government, on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero, the Government of Cuba, and the family of the late official.

The Cuban Deputy PM passed away on September 16 (Havana time). He was 88 years old. — VNA/VNS