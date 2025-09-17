Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM sends condolences over passing of Cuban Deputy PM

September 17, 2025 - 19:58
Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, 88, passed away on September 16.
Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba,. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Upon learning of the passing of Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on behalf of the leaders of the Vietnamese Party and Government, on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero, the Government of Cuba, and the family of the late official.

The Cuban Deputy PM passed away on September 16 (Havana time). He was 88 years old. — VNA/VNS

