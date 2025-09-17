Việt Nam stays ready to contribute to AIPA-46: top legislator

KUALA LUMPUR — Việt Nam stays ready to engage and positively contribute to the overall success of the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46), said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn at the executive committee meeting of the assembly in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The AIPA-46 executive committee meeting was chaired by Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives and AIPA-46 President Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul, with the attendance of delegations from AIPA member parliaments and the AIPA Secretary-General.

Addressing the meeting, the NA chairman Mẫn reiterated Việt Nam’s commitment to supporting and collaborating with the AIPA member parliaments for the success of AIPA-46, as well as the inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

The top legislator also showed his appreciation towards the support of member parliaments for Việt Nam’s proposed draft resolutions, which were submitted for approval at AIPA-46.

These resolutions focus on fostering cooperation in key areas such as the digital economy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, intra-regional trade enhancement, effective partnerships and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

This meeting was the first key event of AIPA-46 to review and finalise the main agenda, the content of committee discussions, the list of draft resolutions and other important issues to be discussed and approved during the assembly.

AIPA-46 adopts the theme of 'Parliament at the Forefront for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable ASEAN', which delegates said resonates with the overall commitment of this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship, 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'.

It also reflects the responsibility and solidarity of AIPA member parliaments in strengthening unity and building a resilient, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred ASEAN Community. VNS