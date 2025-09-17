NA Chairman meets with leaders of Cambodia, Timor-Leste on AIPA-46 sidelines

KUALA LUMPUR — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn held bilateral meetings with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary and Timor-Leste National Parliament Speaker Maria Fernanda Lay in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46).

Meeting with Cambodian National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, NA Chairman Mẫn conveyed warm greetings from General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and the leaders of Cambodia.

He expressed gratitude for the participation of the Cambodian delegation, led by Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) President and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution and National Day on September 2, highlighting the inclusion of Cambodian armed forces in the parade. This, he said, exemplifies the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two nations.

The Vietnamese NA leader emphasised the strategic importance of the relationship between Việt Nam and Cambodia, as well as the ties between the three nations of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos. He congratulated Cambodia on its impressive achievements, including the opening of the Techo International Airport on September 9, 2025, and expressed confidence that Cambodia would continue to attain significant milestones in its national development.

In return, President Khuon Sudary congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, seeing it as a powerful symbol of the resilience and determination of the Vietnamese people in safeguarding and building their nation.

She also expressed deep gratitude for Việt Nam for saving Cambodia from the genocidal regime and helping it rebuild the nation. She affirmed that the two countries have stood shoulder to shoulder in their past fight for independence and their ongoing national development efforts.

Both leaders recognised the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, particularly parliamentary collaboration with vibrant high-level visits and delegation exchanges.

NA Chairman Mẫn highlighted the strong growth of bilateral trade, with turnover reaching US$7 billion in the year to date, marking a 16.3 per cent increase year-on-year. This serves as a vivid reflection of the increasingly close economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries, he underscored.

The two sides agreed that in the coming period, Việt Nam and Cambodia should continue to reinforce political trust, maintain frequent visits and meetings at all levels through all channels, and deepen cooperation between the two legislatures, particularly in the areas of law-building, oversight and decision-making on key national issues. They concurred to promote the role of the two parliaments in boosting ties between the two countries, and supervise the implementation of signed agreements.

They also underlined the potential of enhancing connectivity between their economies, especially in areas such as transport, border gate, and cross-border commerce, to boost trade and investment. They also agreed to expand cooperation in tourism and people-to-people exchanges, with a focus on the younger generation.

On international issues, the two leaders pledged to strengthen coordination and mutual support in regional multilateral forums, including inter-parliamentary forums, and stressed the central role of ASEAN, which will contribute to promoting peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Meeting with Speaker of the National Parliament of Timor Leste Maria Fernanda Lay, NA Chairman Mẫn congratulated the country on its upcoming 11th membership of ASEAN at the 47th ASEAN Summit this October. He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches much importance to bolstering the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with regional countries, including Timor Leste.

Việt Nam fully supports Timor Leste’s integration into the ASEAN family and stands ready to share valuable experience during this process, he said, proposing the two countries increase the exchange of delegations at all levels towards elevating bilateral ties to a new high.

To further promote the cooperation relations across all areas, NA Chairman Mẫn suggested both sides soon organise the first meeting of the Việt Nam – Timor Leste Joint Committee on Economic and Technical Coopreation. He said this will facilitate discussions on specific measures to capitalise on their collaboration potential based on the signed agreements as well as work towards completing and signing bilateral documents across such domains as education – training, rice trade, consular affairs, science – technology, tourism, and clean energy during upcoming high-level visits.

The Timor Leste Speaker, for her part, thanked Việt Nam for supporting Timor Leste since it was an observer and as it prepares to become a full ASEAN member. She noted that Timor Leste’s parliament has adopted the agreement on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports, and voiced hope that Việt Nam would soon open an embassy in the country.

She also expressed her gratitude to Việt Nam’s cooperation to ensure food security for her country.

On legislative cooperation, both leaders agreed to strengthen ties between the two parliaments through exchanging delegations, sharing legislative and institutional development experiences, and enhancing information exchange, contributing to improve the efficacy of the parliamentary activities.

They also pledged closer coordination in monitoring the implementation of cooperation agreements and facilitating comprehensive bilateral cooperation, including economic connectivity, local and business partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding international issues, the two sides laid stress on enhanced cooperation, consolidation of solidarity, and ASEAN’s central role in regional matters. They said they will continue supporting each other at regional, international, and multilateral parliamentary forums. — VNA/VNS