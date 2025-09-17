UK officials highlight Việt Nam's transformation

HÀ NỘI — The transformation of Việt Nam over the past eight decades is a testament to the nation’s strength and determination, British officials said at a celebration in London marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day and the 15th anniversary of the Việt Nam–UK Strategic Partnership.

Speaking at the September 16 event, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and chaired by Ambassador Đỗ Minh Hùng, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Seema Malhotra, praised Việt Nam's journey from post-war reconstruction to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, saying "Việt Namhas proven that anything is possible with vision, unity, and determination.

The ceremony was attended by senior Vietnamese and UK leaders, along with around 250 guests representing the Royal Family, Parliament, government bodies, businesses, diplomats, international partners and the Vietnamese community in the UK.

In his remarks, Politburo member Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, recalled Việt Nam's journey since September 2, 1945, when President Hồ Chí Minh proclaimed the Declaration of Independence. He said through countless challenges and hardships, with unwavering will, resilience, intellect, and a deep desire to rise up, Vietnam has transformed into a peaceful and stable country. It boasts a dynamic economy, a progressive society, a rich cultural heritage, and an ever-improving quality of life for its people. Việt Nam has become a trusted partner of nearly 200 nations and an active, responsible member of the international community.

Thắng reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to relations with the UK. Over more than 50 years of diplomatic ties and 15 years of Strategic Partnership, he said, the two countries have become equal and reliable partners, with comprehensive cooperation deepening across politics, defence, security, trade and education as well as new fields like finance, high technology, energy transition and climate response.

He stressed that amid global uncertainties, Việt Nam pursues an independent, self-reliant foreign policy centred on peace, diversification and multilateralism. He said this is a timely opportunity for both countries to elevate their Strategic Partnership, deepen political trust, expand practical cooperation, and jointly contribute to peaceful solutions to regional and global challenges within the UN and other multilateral frameworks.

For her part, Malhotra highlighted progress in bilateral ties, including trade, education, climate, green finance, digital transformation, financial centre development, net-zero goals, and cooperation against organised crime and illegal migration.

She underlined the UK’s readiness to share expertise in international financial centre development, placing education at the heart of cooperation, and advancing collaboration in green finance, net zero and digital transition.

Speaker of the UK House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle described Việt Nam's 80-year journey as remarkable – from winning independence to achieving rapid economic growth without leaving its people behind. He called Việt Nam an “Asian tiger” leading the region in new technology, pharmaceuticals and education.

He said the National Day celebration in London with the presence of many ambassadors reflected Việt Nam's growing international standing. He stressed that the 15-year strategic partnership was not only about cooperation but also about friendship, connection and shared responsibility for global security.

Kyril Whittaker, a researcher on Việt Nam's political history, said the country’s development had always been people-centred. He cited anti-hunger and literacy campaigns and gold donation drives launched by President Hồ Chí Minh’s government in 1945 as examples of building a state “of the people, by the people and for the people.” He noted that Việt Nam has since built strong education and healthcare systems and is on track for continued rapid economic growth.

The event also featured an art exhibition by young Vietnamese painter Xeo Chu, musical performances by international artists, and traditional Vietnamese cuisine. — VNA/VNS