Việt Nam, Algeria boost multi-sector cooperation

ALGIERS — Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh on September 16 had a working session with Abdelkader Toumi, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Batna Province, which is twinned with Điện Biên Province of Việt Nam, and representatives of Algerian enterprises to seek ways to expand cooperation in various fields.

Toumi said Algeria has promulgated a new investment law and carried out recent economic reforms aimed at creating favourable conditions for domestic and foreign investors. He emphasised Batna’s advantages in tourism, agriculture, farm machinery, school furniture, synthetic fibres, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and cooking oil, noting the importance of increased exchanges to match business needs.

Khánh acknowledged the geographical distance and limited information but underlined the need for stronger communication and concrete proposals from Algerian partners. He affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to facilitate connections with relevant agencies and businesses, stressing that proactive engagement would open new prospects.

Earlier, on September 14, Khánh met with Batna Governor Mohamed Benmalek, reaffirming the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Algeria. He emphasised Batna’s pioneering role in local cooperation with Dien Bien province, with promising potential in agriculture, agricultural product processing, culture, tourism, healthcare, and education.

The governor announced that a Batna delegation would visit Điện Biên on September 17 to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Located in northeastern Algeria, Batna boasts rich tourism resources, including the UNESCO-listed Roman city of Timgad, diverse landscapes, fertile land, and abundant mineral resources, offering significant cooperation opportunities in agriculture and construction materials. — VNA/VNS