NA Vice Chairwoman pays working visit to Belgium, EU

HÀ NỘI — A National Assembly (NA) delegation led by Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh paid a working visit to Belgium and the European Union (EU) from September 15-17.

On Tuesday, at talks with First Vice President of the Belgian Senate Andries Gryffoy, Thanh affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to developing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belgium. She noted that bilateral ties have grown positively in various fields over the past five decades, especially since the establishment of their strategic partnership in agriculture in 2018.

Gryffoy expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, stressing that the visit would not only deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation but also foster traditional friendship and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries. He underlined that the Belgian Senate in particular and Federal Parliament in general stand ready to strengthen ties with the Vietnamese NA.

Both sides agreed that bilateral cooperation still holds vast potential, particularly in trade and investment, in areas where Belgium has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, such as smart ports, high technology, healthcare, agriculture, and energy.

They also shared the same view to enhance parliamentary cooperation, boost delegation exchanges and contacts at various levels with the Federal Parliament and parliaments of Belgium’s regions and linguistic communities, based on the parliamentary cooperation agreement signed in February this year. The two legislatures will also share lessons in decentralisation, administrative reform, law-making, and gender equality.

Thanh urged the Belgian Parliament to soon complete ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thanked the Belgian Chamber of Representatives for adopting a resolution on Vietnamese Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims, and proposed Belgium support projects for these victims in Việt Nam. She also called on Belgian lawmakers to support policies facilitating the Vietnamese community’s integration into Belgian society.

On the occasion, Thanh invited Gryffoy and the Belgium–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group to visit Việt Nam.

On Wednesday morning, the Vietnamese NA Vice Cairwoman held a working session with European Parliament (EP) Vice-President Younous Omarjee, who spoke highly of the positive developments in the Việt Nam–EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation.

Thanh reiterated that the EU is an important partner in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, highlighting the good parliamentary relations between the Vietnamese NA and the EP, underpinned by the 2010 cooperation agreement – the first such bilateral parliamentary agreement the EP signed with a Southeast Asian country.

She voiced her belief that with ongoing discussions on elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and with joint efforts, Việt Nam–EU relations will continue to achieve new successes.

In light of complex global developments, the two sides agreed to prioritise boosting trade and investment cooperation, particularly effective implementation of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and to strengthen collaboration in the EU’s areas of strength such as science-technology, innovation, green transition, digital transformation, high-quality human resource training.

They also concurred to boost investment in Việt Nam’s high-tech projects, transport and environmental infrastructure.

On this occasion, Thanh proposed that the EP expedite EVIPA ratification and called on the EU to promote peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

She also conveyed Vietnamese NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s invitation to EP President Roberta Metsola, and extended her own invitation to her host to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at a convenient time.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, Thanh and the NA delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium and the Mission of Việt Nam to the EU. — VNA/VNS